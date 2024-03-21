Teeling zum achten Mal bester irischer Whiskey bei den World Whiskies Awards 2024

Die irische Teeling Distillery wurde bei den World Whiskies Awards 2024 als bester irischer Whiskey ausgezeichnet – neben einigen weiteren Preisen, die die Dubliner Brennerei in diesem Jahr erzielen konnte. Besonders stolz ist man darauf, dass man den oben erwähnten Titel bereits zum achten Mal erringen konnte.

Alle weiteren Infos hat Teeling selbst in einer Aussendung zusammengefasst:

Teeling Whiskey Single Malt Crowned World’s Best for Eighth Time!

We are extremely proud to announce that Teeling Whiskey received multiple top honours at the World Whiskey Awards 2024!



Firstly, our Teeling 33-Year-Old Single Malt Very Rare Cask has claimed the highly prestigious title of the “World’s Best Irish Single Malt ”. This is one of the most competitive categories on a global whiskey stage with hundreds of Irish whiskeys considered for the ultimate title of ‘World’s Best.’ This now makes up over 600 international awards we have recieved to date, in addition to having been recognised with this top honour eight times in total, making history and cementing our legacy as one of the World’s Most Awarded Irish Whiskeys!



The Teeling 33-Year-Old Single Malt Very Rare Cask is a limited edition super premium Single Malt, aged for over 30 years in an ex-bourbon barrel, before being finished in a high quality ex-Pineau des Charentes barrel from the West of France. Bottled at 49.7% ABV with no chill filtration and limited to just 316 bottles the Teeling 33-Year-Old Single Malt Very Rare Cask truly is history in a bottle!



In addition to receiving the top honour of “World’s Best Irish Single Malt”, we were recognised for our outstanding whiskey experience in Dublin for our visitor attraction team, being awarded the “World’s Best Visitor Attraction Team.” This honour adds to the 36 international awards that Teeling Whiskey Distillery has won, including Sustainable Distillery of the Year , Visitor Attraction Manager of the Year (Whisky Icons) and most recently „Ireland’s Best Whiskey Distillery Tour” at the World Travel awards 2024, recognising the dedication and exceptional customer service we offer in our Dublin Brand Home.



Speaking on the award wins, Jack Teeling, founder of Teeling Whiskey commented:

“Quality is at the heart of everything we do at Teeling Whiskey, and I am very proud that we have consistently been recognised as the World’s Best at International Spirits Competitions over the last ten years. To date, we have won over 600 International awards for our whiskeys, reflecting all the hard work and dedication that goes into producing every single bottle of Teeling Whiskey.”

For more information on Teeling Whiskey please visit www.teelingwhiskey.com and follow us on social media.