Teeling veröffentlicht ältesten Teeling Whiskey bisher: Teeling 40yo (mit Video)

Der älteste bisher veröffentlichte Teeling Whiskey ist nun in der Destillerie und etwas später bei ausgewählten Handelspartnern weltweit erhältlich: Der Teeling 40yo wurde 1983 destilliert und ist auf 140 Flaschen weltweit limitiert. Er reifte in einem ex-Bourbon barrel und wurde dann mit der natürlichen Fassstärke von 42,2% vol. abgefüllt, natürlich ohne Farbstoffe und ohne Kühlfiltration.

Natürlich kommt der Teeling 40yo in einem Glasdekanter der von der Hand mit Goldfüllungen dekoriert wurde – und mit einer aufwendigen Verpackung (siehe Video). Der Kostenpunkt: 15.000 Euro pro Flasche.

Hier alle Infos zum Teeling 40yo:

Teeling Whiskey Release Extremely Rare 40 Year Old Single Malt! The Oldest Teeling Whiskey Ever Released!

We are thrilled to unveil the pinnacle of our Vintage Reserve Collection with our new “Modern Classic” the Teeling 40-Year-Old Single Malt, which is amongst the oldest Irish Single Malt ever bottled and a rare piece of Irish Whiskey History! 40 years in the making!



This was distilled back in 1983, limited to just 140 bottles, aged exclusively in an ex-Bourbon oak barrel and bottled at a natural cask strength of 42.2% ABV with no chill filtration, for you to experience the full complexity and depth of this truly remarkable Irish Single Malt like no other!

Jack Teeling, founder of the Teeling Whiskey Company, commented,

“We are extremely proud and lucky to be custodians of some of the oldest Irish Single Malt, which we have been mindfully releasing through our Vintage Reserve Collection. We are honoured to unveil the pinnacle of our this collection with our new “Modern Classic” the Teeling 40-Year-Old Single Malt, one of the oldest Irish Single Malts ever bottled and a rare piece of Irish Whiskey History – 40 years in the making.”

As part of our launch of the Teeling 40-Year-Old Single Malt, we are proud to announce the creation of our Teeling Phoenix Rising Scholarship in conjunction with Technological University Dublin. Teeling Whiskey will be using a proportion of proceeds from our Teeling 40-Year-Old Single Malt to give back to the future generation with our scholarship programme, funding students in Brewing & Distilling, Hospitality and Tourism. Find out more here in our blog!



Our Teeling Whiskey 40-Year-Old Single Malt is bottled in a unique, tall glass decanter, which has been hand decorated with gold infill, along with a handcrafted super premium gift box and weighted cork to stand proud on any shelf. Each bottle is individually numbered and comes with its own unique certificate of authenticity and invitation to come to the Teeling Whiskey Distillery for a very special tasting!

The Teeling 40-Year-Old Single Malt will be available initially in the Teeling Whiskey Distillery retailing at €15,000 per 70cl before being rolled out to a very select few partners domestically and internationally. This will also be available to taste after your tour at the Teeling Whiskey Distillery Bang Bang Bar, where you can sample a range of our award-winning whiskeys and signature craft cocktails. Find out more here at Teeling Whiskey Distillery Online shop.

Tasting Notes

Nose – Light berry fruit compote with hints of blueberry & strawberry, honey, spearmint, candied orange zest and light spices.

Palate – Warming texture with notes of coconut, milk chocolate, peach sorbet, honeydew melon and tangerine.

Finish – Long luxurious finish with subtle spice, soft oak tannins and honeyed sweetness