Neu: Bushmills 15yo Cognac Cask Finish – exklusiv für das UK Kernsortiment

“We’ve approached this 15-year-old in a really experimental way, using whiskey aged only in Bourbon barrels to give a wonderful vanilla sweetness. Then we’ve layered on complex fruity notes from the finest oak casks sourced from the ancient forests of central France and used to age rare Cognac by a small family-run Cognac maker.

“For several years, the Cognac soaks deep into the fine grain of these luxurious casks before they’re ready to be emptied and sent to us at the Old Bushmills Distillery. It’s a lavish and really exciting process.

“I like to sample the whiskey every two months or so, just to make sure the softer vanilla notes from the Bourbon casks aren’t overpowered. I’m looking for a harmony of sweetness and fruitiness. Only when it’s perfect do we bottle it.”

Bushmills Master Blender Alex Thomas