Teeling Whiskey veröffentlicht Sonderabfüllung zum World Whisky Day: Distillery Exclusive Negroni Cask

Für den Kauf in der Destillerie selbst und im Webshop hat Teeling zum morgigen World Whisky Day eine besonderes Bottling abgefüllt: Der Teeling Distillery Exclusive Negroni Cask ist mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und hat ein Finish in einem Negroni seasoned cask erhlaten – was ihm recht interessante Tasting Notes gibt (Sie lesen diese untenstehend).

Kostenpunkt der Abfüllung: 60 Euro plus Versand – und sonst keine weiteren Kosten, da irische Whiskeys ja aus der EU kommen.

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Teeling Whiskey Releases Special Bottling: Distillery Exclusive Negroni Cask!

To celebrate World Whiskey Day, we are delighted to announce the newest addition to our Range of Distillery Exclusive Whiskeys. Introducing the new Teeling Distillery Exclusive Negroni Cask! Hand-Selected by Team Teeling, this is one of our most exciting bottlings yet in our Distillery Exclusive Range!



This release follows on from the unique range of earlier bottlings of Teeling Whiskey Distillery Exclusive, which have all focused on unique cask types including Chestnut Casks, Hungarian Virgin Oak, Chinkapin American White Oak, Black Forest Vermouth Casks, Tequila Casks and even Native Irish Oak.

Tasting Notes: Distillery Exclusive Negroni Cask

Nose: Red berry sherbet and candied citrus peel.



Taste: Dry sweetness with orange peel, oak spice, toasted biscuit and milk chocolate.



Finish: Velvety dry finish.

The Teeling Whiskey Distillery Exclusive Negroni Cask was bottled at 46% with no chill filtration, and like all Teeling Whiskeys is now available to buy online through the Distillery Online Shop here and in person at Teeling Whiskey Distillery at €60 per 70cl bottle in gift tin canister. There is also the option to personalise the label of this unique bottle of Irish whiskey whether for yourself or to give as a gift. Additional charges apply for personalisation.