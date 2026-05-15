Belfast Distillery Company erhält 22,5 Mio. Pfund Kredit zur Ausweitung des globalen Geschäfts

Die Belfast Distillery Company, die vor mehr als sechs Jahren die Marke McConnell’s wiederbelebt hat und unter ihr ihre Whiskeys abfüllt, hat von Shawbrook einen Kredit von 22,5 Millionen Pfund, besichert durch ihr Whiskeylager, erhalten, um die Präsenz auf den globalen Märkten auszubauen und die weitere Reifung des Whiskeys in den Lagern des Unternehmens zu sichern. Auch das Besucherzentrum soll damit ausgebaut werden.

Oliver Sutton, Senior Director bei Shawbrook, erklärt die Bereitschaft, in für die irische Whiskeyindustrie schwierigen Zeiten Geld zuzuschießen, mit den klaren Zielen der Belfast Distillery Company und dem Wert des Fassbestandes:

“We engaged early with management and took time to understand the evolution of the business and the long-term value embedded within its maturing inventory.”

John Kelly, CEO der Belfast Distillery Company, freut sich darüber, dass mit dem frischen Kapital die Pläne für die Expansion weiter vorangetrieben werden können:

“Reviving a brand of this scale requires patient capital and a funding partner who understands both our growth ambitions and the dynamics of maturing whisky inventory. Shawbrook demonstrated a genuine appetite to understand our vision from the outset. This facility gives us the flexibility to continue investing in our stocks, our international footprint and our visitor experience.“