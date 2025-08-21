The GlenAllachie veröffentlicht Sinteis Part II

Scottish virgin oak barrels – also unbehandelte Fässer aus rarer schottischer Eiche und Oloroso sherry casks sind die beiden Fassarten, in denen der neue GlenAllachie Sinteis Part II reifen konnte, bevor er nach Freigabe durch Billy Walker mit 58,2% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurde.

Die interessante Fasskombination (Sinteis ist übrigens das gälische Wort für „Synthese“) wird in UK für ca. 75 Pfund in den Handel kommen. Der GlenAllachie Sinteis Part II ist natürlich auch für den deutschen Markt vorgesehen – wir werden Sie natürlich sofort informieren, wenn er über den deutschen Importeur Kirsch Import im Handel verfügbar ist.

Zunächst aber einmal die Presseinfo, die wir über die Agentur der Brennerei erhalten haben:

The GlenAllachie launches Sinteis Part II

The GlenAllachie Distillery today, Thursday 21 August, launches the second edition in The Sinteis Series (pronounced sin-teesh), Sinteis Part II – a 2015 Scottish Virgin Oak and Oloroso Sherry Cask Matured single malt.

The Sinteis Series, first introduced in April 2025, focuses on a dual-cask approach, exploring the relationship between virgin oak and traditional sherry casks. Bottled at cask strength, Sinteis Part ll merges 2015 single malt matured in Oloroso Sherry casks with spirit from rare Scottish virgin oak barrels. This combination allows whisky lovers to discover the untapped potential of virgin oak, as it is brought to life through the comforting depth of the sherry influence.

Named after the Scottish Gaelic word for synthesis, and accompanied by the tagline “Two distinct casks. One harmonious synthesis”, the Sinteis Series is the concoction of Master Distiller Billy Walker, whose career spans 53 years in the whisky industry.

A Speyside single malt Scotch whisky that puts the pairing of unusual casks at its heart, Sinteis Part ll (58.2% ABV) leads with notes of mocha, grilled honeycomb and berries on the nose, layered with cinnamon butter and toasted lemon peel. On the palate, heather honey, bright citrus and gently warmed baking spices emerge, followed by gingersnaps and poached orchard fruits, with a lingering finish of mocha and vanilla buttercream.

Sinteis Part ll features eye-catching packaging created by Scottish designer Kayley Barbour, which reflects the fusion of multiple wood types. The exterior carton is textured with a wood grain, while the emblem at the centre of the packaging reflects Scottish oak trees.

Commenting on the new release, Billy Walker said:

“The Sinteis Series is a celebration of creativity at the very heart of whisky making, a chance to explore how different casks, when thoughtfully combined, can create something truly remarkable. With Part II, I was inspired to shine a light on the character of Scottish virgin oak – a rare and distinctive choice in maturation. By pairing its bold personality with the familiar depth of Oloroso Sherry casks, I wanted to craft a whisky that feels both adventurous and reassuringly timeless. “This second release bursts with layers of indulgent flavour – the vanilla sweetness, honeycomb richness and mocha depth of virgin oak weaving seamlessly with the warm spice and luscious fruit of Oloroso Sherry. It’s a whisky that speaks to both curiosity and comfort.”

Sinteis Part ll, The GlenAllachie 2015 Scottish Virgin Oak & Oloroso Sherry Cask Matured, is available with a UK RRP of £73.99 from The GlenAllachie Distillery and online at www.theglenallachie.com from today. It will become available globally in the coming weeks.

For more information on The Sinteis Series, visit www.theglenallachie.com.

Tasting notes:

Nose: Mocha, grilled honeycomb and sun-dried red berries, layered with cinnamon butter, toasted lemon peel and muscovado sugar.

Palate: Heather honey, bright citrus and gently warmed baking spices, followed by gingersnaps and poached orchard fruits, with a lingering finish of mocha and vanilla buttercream.

ABV: 58.2%