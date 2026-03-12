Remus Bourbon veröffentlicht Weizenwhisky

Einer der US-Whiskeys, der immer wieder einmal auch in unseren Shops auftaucht, ist der Remus Bourbon aus dem MGP Portfolio. Dort in Indiana hat man nun im Rahmen der Experimental Series die zweite Ausgabe veröffentlicht und ein „First“ für die Marke erzeugt: Der Remus Master Distiller Experimental Series No. 2 ist ein Weizenwhisky mit einem Weizenanteil von 95% in der Mashbill.

Es bleibt abzuwarten, ob und auf welchen Kanälen dieser Remus Master Distiller Experimental Series No. 2 den Weg nach Deutschland findet – jedenfalls haben wir hier die Presseaussendung mit allen Details dazu für Sie:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Remus Bourbon Introduces Master Distiller Experimental Series No. 2, Its First-Ever Wheat Whiskey

The second installment of the series exemplifies the Indiana-based brand’s continued commitment to innovation and crafting bold spirits.

Lawrenceburg, IN (March 10, 2025) – Today, Remus Bourbon, the award-winning whiskey produced by Ross & Squibb Distillery, known for crafting some of the industry’s most recognized whiskeys under the MGP portfolio, announces the release of Remus Master Distiller Experimental Series No. 2, a 113-proof straight wheat whiskey, the first wheat whiskey ever released by the Remus brand.

Building on the acclaim of Experimental Series No. 1, including its gold medal win at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the second installment continues the annual limited-edition program. Originally designed as an outlet for creative exploration, the series gives Master Distiller Ian Stirsman a blank canvas to push beyond traditional boundaries by exploring new heirloom grains and unique barrel finishes. The result each year is a one-of-a-kind expression defined by unconventional flavor profiles, depth, and innovation that is made for adventurous whiskey connoisseurs and collectors.

“There is nothing more exciting to a Master Distiller than having the space for exploration. With Series No. 2, I set out to create something entirely new for Remus by working with our LKSV 95% wheat whiskey mashbill for the first time. It’s a continuation of our commitment to innovation while respecting the deep-rooted heritage of our distillery.” Master Distiller Ian Stirsman

Distilled in 2017, Remus Master Distiller Experimental Series No. 2 is finished in a combination of Tawny Port, White Port, Oloroso Sherry, and Ruby Port casks. The result is a richly layered whiskey offering aromas of dark chocolate and almond praline, followed by a palate of chocolate, malty sweetness, and subtle earthiness. The finish is lingering and warming, with notes of chocolate and malt gradually fading into gentle nuttiness.

Remus Master Distiller Experimental Series No. 2 will be available in limited quantities nationwide for a suggested retail price of $69.99. Bottled at 113 proof (56.5% ABV), the release will be offered in 700ml bottles.

To learn more, please visit the Remus Bourbon website or follow on Instagram at @remusbourbon.

About Remus Bourbon

Kentucky may be known for its bourbon, but no town does rye whiskey and high-rye bourbon better than Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Crafted at the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery under the guidance of Master Distiller Ian Stirsman, Remus Bourbon offers smooth, complex, high-rye bourbons that embody the region’s rich distilling legacy by using naturally limestone-filtered water from the Great Miami Aquifer. Named after the “King of the Bootleggers,” the brand carries a spirit of innovation and the rebellion of Prohibition. With core and highly sought-after limited-edition expressions that appeal to both seasoned connoisseurs and newcomers alike, Remus Bourbon continues to be a standout in the world of American whiskey. For more information about Remus Bourbon, visit the Remus website or follow @remusbourbon.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer, and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates, and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company’s extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa, and Exotico. For more information, visit the Luxco website.