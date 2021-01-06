PR: Neu in den USA – Ezra Brooks 99

US Whiskeyproduzent Luxco aus St. Louis kündigt in einer Presseaussendung eine neue Abfüllung von Ezra Brooks, dem bekannten Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey an: Der Ezra Brooks 99 wird mit einer erhöhten Alkoholstärke von 99 proof, also umgerechten 49,5% vol. Alkohol, abgefüllt und in den USA national schon im Januar eingeführt. Der normale Ezra Brooks ist ja auch in Deutschland erhältlich, sodass durchaus Chancen bestehen könnten, dass die neue Sorte auch bei uns auftauchen wird.

Hier jedenfalls alle Infos dazu in der Pressemitteilung, die uns heute erreicht hat:

Ezra Brooks elevates flavor profile with the introduction of Ezra Brooks 99

New Ezra Brooks variant delivers fuller taste and smooth, mellow finish at an enhanced 99 proof

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Luxco announces the latest addition to its award-winning Ezra Brooks family of products: Ezra Brooks 99, a pure, oak-barrel-aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey elevated to 99 proof. Charcoal filtered for a smooth, mellow finish, the new Ezra Brooks 99 features the same spicy, ryed-bourbon-mash-bill taste, but with an enhanced flavor profile delivered by the higher proof.

„With Ezra Brooks 99 our goal was to create a higher-proof bourbon without sacrificing the rich notes Ezra Brooks is known for,“ said John Rempe, master distiller at Lux Row Distillers. „And we achieved that with 99. The result is a smooth, drinkable bourbon with hints of caramel, vanilla, chocolate and spice. We’re thrilled to introduce Ezra Brooks 99 to bourbon lovers everywhere.“

Ezra Brooks 99 features the distinctive packaging and natural cork closure for which Ezra Brooks is known, along with a prominent „99“ proof callout on the label and deep „LUX ROW DISTILLERS“ embossing on the bottle’s shoulder.

„When you see Ezra Brooks 99, you’ll see an elegant, upscale bottle that stands out on the shelf,“ said Eric Winter, brand manager for Ezra Brooks. „We believe the refined style and honest flavor of Ezra Brooks is amplified in Ezra Brooks 99, giving consumers of the brand even more to connect to.“

Ezra Brooks 99 is competitively priced with other premium American bourbon whiskey brands within its category, and it will be available in a 750 ml bottle nationwide beginning in January 2021. For more information or to find a retailer, visit EzraBrooks.com.