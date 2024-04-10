Neu in den USA: Ezra Brooks 99 Port Wine Cask Finish

Auch in der Kategorie Bourbon wird immer häufiger mit Fass-Finishes gearbeitet – so zum Beispiel bei Lux Row Distillers, das 1958 in Kentucky gegründete Unternehmen mit vier Destillerien. Ihre Marke Ezra Brooks wird nun mit einer neuen Abfüllung ergänzt, dem Ezra Brooks 99 Port Wine Cask Finish. Noch im Laufe des Monats wird das Bottling an Händler in den USA verteilt – vorgeschlagener Ladenpreis: 34,99 Dollar.

Ob es die Abfüllung nach Europa schafft, bleibt abzuwarten – Ezra Brooks 99 in der Standardausführung findet man jedenfalls bei vielen Händlern in den deutschsprachigen Regionen. Hier jedenfalls die Info aus den USA:

Lux Row Distillers Introduces Ezra Brooks 99 Port Wine Cask Finish

Award-winning brand extends its portfolio with unique new variant

ST. LOUIS , April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Lux Row Distillers announced the latest addition to the Ezra Brooks brand family: Ezra Brooks 99 Port Wine Cask Finish. Finished in port casks from Portugal for six months, Ezra Brooks 99 Port Wine Cask Finish delivers the great spicy ryed bourbon taste and smooth finish Ezra Brooks is known for in its already bold 99 proof bourbon, with additional flavor notes. The new variant will start shipping to retailers later this month at a suggested retail price of $34.99 per 750 ml bottle.

With a mash bill of 78% corn, 10% rye and 12% malt, Ezra Brooks 99 Port Wine Cask Finish is distilled using the highest quality ingredients, aged the old-fashioned way and bottled at 99 proof (49.5% ABV). Distinctive packaging features prominent callouts and a special label color highlighting the port cask finish.

„We created Ezra Brooks 99 Port Wine Cask Finish for bourbon fans looking for an elevated taste profile and unique flavor option,“

said Eric Winter, Ezra Brooks brand manager.

„Lux Row Master Distiller John Rempe was intrigued by the juxtaposition of ryed bourbon’s spicy flavor profile and the sweeter, dark fruit notes often found in port wines.“

„This special finish brings notes of vanilla, tobacco and leather together on the nose, and sweet fruitiness and dark chocolate on the palate,“

said Rempe.

„We’re excited to share this special new variety with consumers as the first in a planned series of annual finishes for the Ezra Brooks 99 family.“