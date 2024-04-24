Lux Row Distillers veröffentlicht Blood Oath Pact 10 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Lux Row Distillers hat gestern die Veröffentlichung ihrer zehnten Abfüllung aus der Blood Oath Pact Serie bekanntgegeben – und zur zehnten Ausgabe hat man sich etwas Besonderes einfallen lassen: Der Blood Oath Pact 10 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey hat ein doppeltes Finish erhalten – in Cabernet Franc und in Merlot Fässern.

Die Blood Oath Pact Abfüllungen von Lux Row Distillers sind auch immer wieder im europäischen Handel zu finden – bei einer Auflage von 51.000 Flaschen dürfte die Chance, einen davon zu bekommen, durchaus gegeben sein. Der US-Preis beträgt 130 Dollar, abgefüllt ist das Bottling mit 49,3% vol. Alkoholstärke.

Alle essentiellen Infos dazu in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Lux Row Distillers‘ Blood Oath Pact 10 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey arrives at retail in April

In honor of the double-digit age milestone, the latest offering is double finished in Cabernet Franc and Merlot casks

ST. LOUIS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Lux Row Master Distiller and Master Blender John Rempe marks a decade of distinction – and secrecy – as he renews his annual pact with bourbon drinkers by releasing Blood Oath Pact 10 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey double finished in Cabernet Franc and Merlot casks. A limited supply of 17,000 (3-in) cases will arrive at retail this month at a suggested price of $129.99 per 750 ml bottle. As with all of Rempe’s pacts, Blood Oath Pact 10 is offered at 98.6 proof (49.3% ABV).

Lux Row Master Distiller and Master Blender John Rempe marks a decade of distinction – and secrecy – as he renews his annual pact with bourbon drinkers by releasing Blood Oath Pact 10 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey double finished in Cabernet Franc and Merlot casks.

Blood Oath Pact 10 combines some of the finest rare bourbons Rempe could find, including two well-bred ryed bourbons and one finished bourbon each complementing the others. In honor of Blood Oath’s double-digit age milestone, Rempe achieved a double finish for this year’s special, secret blend. The first finish was perfected in Cabernet Franc barrels, imbuing rich flavors of tart raspberries and black pepper. The second finish was refined in Merlot barrels, instilling the tastes of red stone fruits with undertones of vanilla, cocoa and anise. The result is a delicious and distinctive pour.

For a decade Rempe has sought out famous and forgotten rare bourbons and bottled them in combinations for his limited-release Blood Oath Pacts. Not to cater to anyone’s loyalties, he has sworn to never reveal where he finds his bourbon, but only promises to choose and make the best he knows.

„We wanted to create something truly distinctive and unique to mark our 10th edition of Blood Oath and we did just that,“ said Rempe. „For this offering I sourced three extraordinary bourbons that could be elevated even further through a double finish in Cabernet Franc and Merlot casks, and would ultimately deliver the kind of rich, fruit-forward notes and smooth drinking experience I wanted to achieve. It’s a superb blend and I’m excited to share it.“

Lux Row only releases one new Blood Oath Pact annually, and each limited edition features a distinct and thoughtfully designed label. This year, a black label with striking silver highlights adorns the Blood Oath Pact 10 bottle. And like its predecessors, each bottle of Blood Oath Pact 10 comes in a commemorative fire-branded wooden display box.

The official launch of Blood Oath Pact 10 will include a total allocation of 51,000 bottles, 1,400 of which will be held for a future Trilogy release. The first Trilogy featuring Pacts 1, 2 and 3, was released in 2018, and the second Trilogy featuring Pacts 4, 5 and 6, was released in September 2021 in conjunction with National Bourbon Heritage Month. The next Blood Oath Trilogy, featuring Pacts 7, 8 and 9, will be offered later this year.