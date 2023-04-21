Lux Row Distillers veröffentlichen Blood Oath Pact 9 – Blood Oath Trilogy 3 dann 2024

Eineinhalb Jahre nach dem zweiten Teil der Blood Oath Trilogy von Lux Row Distillers ist es nun soweit: die finale neunte Edition ist als Einzelabfüllung erschienen und komplettiert die Reihe. Von den 5100 Flaschen, die vom Blood Oath Pact 9 abgefüllt wurden, werden 1400 nicht veröffentlicht, sondern für den dritten Teil der Blood Oath Trilogy zurückgehalten, die 2024 erscheinen soll.

Hier die offizielle Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Lux Row Distillers‘ Blood Oath Pact 9 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Arrives at Retail in April

Latest offering from master distiller and master blender John Rempe features bourbon finished in Oloroso Sherry casks

Lux Row master distiller and master blender John Rempe renews his annual pact with bourbon drinkers with the release of Blood Oath Pact 9 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in Oloroso Sherry casks. A limited supply of 17,000 (3-pack) cases will arrive at retail this April at a suggested price of $129.99 per 750 ml bottle. As with all of Rempe’s pacts, Blood Oath Pact 9 is offered at 98.6 proof (49.3% ABV).

Blood Oath Pact 9 combines some of the finest extra-aged bourbons Rempe could find, including a 16-year ryed bourbon and a 12-year ryed bourbon, as well as a 7-year ryed bourbon finished in Oloroso Sherry casks from the Sherry Triangle region in southwest Spain. These casks impart unique woody and ripe-fruit aromas and flavors to make Blood Oath Pact 9 a memorable pour.

Lux Row master distiller and master blender John Rempe renews his annual pact with bourbon drinkers with the release of Blood Oath Pact 9 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in Oloroso Sherry casks. A limited supply of 17,000 (3-pack) cases will arrive at retail this April at a suggested price of $129.99 per 750 ml bottle. As with all of Rempe’s pacts, Blood Oath Pact 9 is offered at 98.6 proof (49.3% ABV).

„Blood Oath Pact 9 contains three great bourbons, and the Oloroso Sherry cask finish has resulted in a deep, dark amber liquid with long legs,“ said Rempe. „The Oloroso Sherry casks also bring out tasting notes of sweet sherry with hints of ripe fruit on the nose, as well as flavor notes highlighted by ripe fruits including figs, plums and raisins, with notes of molasses, chocolate and tobacco. This bourbon also provides a long-lasting finish characterized by fruit notes and complemented by hints of spicy oak. I’m proud to share Blood Oath Pact 9 with bourbon lovers.“

Each Blood Oath pact has featured a different colored label. This year, Blood Oath Pact 9 features a label that is deep crimson in color. And like its predecessors, each bottle of Blood Oath Pact 9 comes in a commemorative fire-branded wooden display box.

The official launch of Blood Oath Pact 9 will include a total allocation of 51,00 bottles, 1,400 of which will be held for a future Trilogy Pack release. The first Trilogy Pack, featuring Pacts 1, 2 and 3, was released in 2018, and the second Trilogy Pack, featuring Pacts 4, 5 and 6, was released in September 2021 in conjunction with National Bourbon Heritage Month. The next Blood Oath Trilogy Pack, featuring Pacts 7, 8 and 9, will be offered in 2024.