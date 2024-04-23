Serge verkostet: Über zehn Blair Athol

Aus touristischer Sicht sehr malerisch und strategisch günstig gelegen, so charakterisiert Serge Valentin in seiner Einleitung die Highland-Brennerei Blair Athol. Die Malts der am Ortseingang des Tourismus-Ortes Pitlochry liegende Destillerie sind derzeit bei unabhängigen Abfüllern oft zu finden. Einige finden heute einen Platz in der Verkostung auf Whiskyfun, hier die unsere Liste der Bottlings und ihrer jeweiligen Bewertungen:

Abfüllung Punkte

Blair Athol 14 yo 2009/2023 (46%, Cadenhead, Original Collection, oloroso sherry finish) 83 Blair Athol 10 yo ‚Bloody Sergeant‘ (51.8%, Macbeth, Elixir Distillers, household series, 2,800 bottles, 2023) 84 Blair Athol 10 yo 2013/2023 (57.7%, Lady of the Glen, refill wine barrique, cask #310876, 307 bottles) 85 Blair Athol 11 yo 2011/2022 (58.9%, Hunter Laing, The First Editions, wine cask, cask #HL19177 86 Blair Athol 12 yo 2010/2022 (56.9%, Whisky Is The Limit, second fill sherry hogshead, cask #301692, 387 bottles) 86 Blair Athol 14 yo 2009/2023 (55.3%, Maltbarn, Seventies, sherry cask, 285 bottles) 90 Blair Athol 11 yo 2010/2021 ‚Old Master Q‘ (53.6%, Hong Kong Whisky, refill sherry butt, 309 bottles) 87 Blair Athol 31 yo 1992/2023 (43.3%, The Maltman, bourbon barrel, cask #4783, 167 bottles) 89 Blair Athol 30 yo 1993/2023 (54.4%, Douglas Laing, 75th Anniversary, Xtra Old Particular, sherry butt, cask #DL17911, 399 bottles) 89 Blair Athol 35 yo 1988/2023 (55.9%, Signatory Vintage, 35th Anniversary, oloroso sherry butt, cask #6847, 450 bottles) 92

Blair Athol Destillerie. Alle Bildrechte bei Alexander Kohn.