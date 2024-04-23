Serge verkostet: Über zehn Blair Athol

|Blair Athol 14 yo 2009/2023 (46%, Cadenhead, Original Collection, oloroso sherry finish)
|83
|Blair Athol 10 yo ‚Bloody Sergeant‘ (51.8%, Macbeth, Elixir Distillers, household series, 2,800 bottles, 2023)
|84
|Blair Athol 10 yo 2013/2023 (57.7%, Lady of the Glen, refill wine barrique, cask #310876, 307 bottles)
|85
|Blair Athol 11 yo 2011/2022 (58.9%, Hunter Laing, The First Editions, wine cask, cask #HL19177
|86
|Blair Athol 12 yo 2010/2022 (56.9%, Whisky Is The Limit, second fill sherry hogshead, cask #301692, 387 bottles)
|86
|Blair Athol 14 yo 2009/2023 (55.3%, Maltbarn, Seventies, sherry cask, 285 bottles)
|90
|Blair Athol 11 yo 2010/2021 ‚Old Master Q‘ (53.6%, Hong Kong Whisky, refill sherry butt, 309 bottles)
|87
|Blair Athol 31 yo 1992/2023 (43.3%, The Maltman, bourbon barrel, cask #4783, 167 bottles)
|89
|Blair Athol 30 yo 1993/2023 (54.4%, Douglas Laing, 75th Anniversary, Xtra Old Particular, sherry butt, cask #DL17911, 399 bottles)
|89
|Blair Athol 35 yo 1988/2023 (55.9%, Signatory Vintage, 35th Anniversary, oloroso sherry butt, cask #6847, 450 bottles)
|92