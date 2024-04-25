Tomatin Distillery bringt Cù Bòcan Creation #6

Als die Destillerie Tomatin in den schottischen Highlands mit dem Tomatin Cù Bòcan vor ca. zehn Jahren erstmals einen leicht rauchigen Single Malt auf den Markt brachte, war das eine kleine Sensation. Mittleweile ist das „Tomatin“ von den Flaschen gewichen, aber geblieben ist, dass die immer im Winter mit leicht getorfter schottischer Gerste gebrannten Neuerscheinungen in dieser Reihe stets gerne gesehen sind.

Jetzt hat man die Cù Bòcan Creation #6 auf den Markt gebracht, ein mit 46% vol. Alkohol abgefüllter Single Malt, er wurde in einer Mischung aus PX-Fässern (neun Jahre) und Jamaika-Rumfässern (zehn Jahre) gereift.

Im Cù Bòcan Creation #6 finden sich laut Brennerei Noten von geröstetem Jamaika-Ingwerkuchen, Lagerfeuer-Toffee und Bananen-Walnuss-Brot, gefolgt von in Rum getränkter Ananas sowie Rosinen. Abgerundet wird er mit einem subtilen Hauch von Daim-Knuspermandelkaramell.

In UK kostet der neue Cù Bòcan Creation #6 61,50 Pfund – einen Preis in Deutschland (die Flaschen sollten Mitte bis Ende Mai hier in den Handel kommen) können wir Ihnen leider noch nicht nennen, reichen diesen und den Erscheinungstermin hier aber nach.

Hier noch die Presseaussendung, die wir für Sie erhalten haben:

Cù Bòcan releases limited-edition Creation #6 single malt whisky

Award-winning Highland whisky Cù Bòcan, the experimental spirit distilled at the Tomatin distillery every winter, has unveiled a new limited-edition single malt, Creation #6.

Launched in 2013 and inspired by the lightly-peated spirit historically produced at Tomatin more than a century ago, Cù Bòcan uses unique cask maturations to create a collection of vibrant flavours.

Creation #6 (46% ABV, non-chill filtered, RRP £60) is made with lightly peated Scottish barley and is a fusion of liquid matured in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks for nine years and characterful Jamaican Rum casks for 10 years.

The result is an intriguingly smoky spirit boasting a surprisingly lively character. A tantalizing burst of the Caribbean captivates the senses, carrying notes of toasted Jamaica ginger cake, bonfire toffee, and banana and walnut loaf, followed by rum-soaked pineapple and raisins and all rounded off with a subtle hint of Daim crunchy almond caramel.

On the palate, it has a deliciously dark depth of flavour which begins with amaretto cherries and salted caramel-coated liquorice, before a burst of spiced plum jam and a kick of Fisherman’s Friend lozenges. A velvety satin-like texture envelopes the palate, before a lingering treacle finish.

This latest release is presented in Cù Bòcan’s impressive bespoke bottle. Ascending contours engraved into the glass emulate the signature wisp of smoke in the whisky’s character, while horizontal lines nod to the staves of casks which are so central to the production.

The external packaging comes in striking orange and mint green with a textured finish to mimic the peat, which captures the whisky’s smoky character.

Scott Adamson, Blender and Global Brands Ambassador at Tomatin Distillery, said:

“Cù Bòcan is renowned for exploring innovative maturations, creating whiskies full of flavour guaranteed to bring intrigue and surprise. Continuing this tradition, Creation #6 is a bold experiment where Europe and the Caribbean meet to create a whisky that is rich, sweet and lively. Infused with the signature subtle smoke and vibrant rum and raisin, it promises an unforgettable sensory journey.”

Cù Bòcan Creation #6 is available online and in specialist shops worldwide.