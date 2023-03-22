Port of Leith Distillery hat Brennblasen fertig eingebaut – Eröffnung im Sommer 2023

Gute Neuigkeiten aus der ersten Vertikal-Destillerie in Großbritannien: Die Port of Leith Distillery bei Edinburgh hat nun den Einbau der zwei hangefertigten Kupferbrennblasen ( 7.000 Liter Wash Still und 5.000 Liter Spirit Still) aus den Speyside Copper Works in Elgin abgeschlossen. Man ist nun knapp davor, die Brennerei im Sommer 2023 zu eröffnen.

Für den Betrieb erwartet man sich ca. 25.000 Besucher im ersten Jahr, danach jährlich 160.000 Personen jährlich, denen man nicht nur Destillerieführungen bieten wird, sondern auch ein Cafe am Dach des Gebäudes. Man kann bei der Port of Leith Distillery im Vollbetrieb dann eine Million Flaschen Whisky pro Jahr produzieren.

Ian Stirling ist der Mitbegründer der Brennerei – er sagt zu den Aussichten:

“For much of the 19th and 20th century, Leith was the unofficial capital of Scotch Whisky – making it the perfect place to build a new industrial landmark like the Port of Leith Distillery; an honest and modern piece of architecture that reflects our new and innovative approach to production.

“Installing our stills brings us one step closer to our summer distillery opening and welcoming tens of thousands of visitors from all over the world to come and experience a UK first.”