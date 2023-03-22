Scapa eröffnet neuen Tasting Room

Die Destillerie Scapa hat gestern ihren neuen Tasting Room – oder besser gesagt ihr neues Tasting-Gebäude – vorgestellt. Er wird am 4. April für Besucher zugänglich sein.

The Scapa Noust sitzt auf einer Klippe am Meer und bietet wunderbare Ausblicke auf die See und die Landschaft der Orkneys. Dort wird man spezielle Tasting Events abhalten. Designt wurdedas Gebäude „The Scapa Noust“ vom auf den Orkneys beheimateten Architekten Mark Fresson, das Innere und die Tasting Experience stammt aus der kreativen Schmiede von Florian Dussopt.

Ein Kommentar von Jacques-Henri Brive, Head of Brand Experience Chivas Brothers:

“We are thrilled to open the doors of the new Scapa Noust tasting destination at our Scapa Distillery. The team are so proud to have brought this vision to life, designing a space with a modern and fresh interior, whilst simultaneously honouring the rich traditions of Orkney that make Scapa whisky what it is.

“Orkney is a special place, perfect for those wanting to absorb rich local history and culture and experience the wild beauty of the Orcadian archipelagos. The stunning Scapa Noust offers an incomparable experience for whisky fans and adventure seekers alike”.