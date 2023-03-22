The Epicurean Lowland Malt spendet mehr als 10.000 Pfund an The BEN Society

Für Menschen in Not, die zuvor im schottischen Lizenzhandel gearbeitet haben, gibt es The BEN Society – eine gemeinnützige Organisation, die vor allem aus Mitteln der Getränkeindustrie finanziert wird. Auch Douglas Laing, der unabhängige Abfüller aus Glasgow, zählt zu den aktiven Unterstützern, und so hat man dort auch in diesem Jahr über die Marke Epicurean, ein Lowland Blended Malt, wieder über 10.000 Pfund an die Organisation gespendet.

Mehr über die Hintergründe können Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung von Douglas Laing erfahren:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

The Epicurean Lowland Malt Pledges Donation to the BEN Society

Douglas Laing & Co are proud to be continuing their relationship with the Benevolent Society for the Licensed Trade of Scotland, pledging their third annual donation on behalf of their Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky brand, The Epicurean.

2022 proved to be another challenging year for the on-trade with the aftermath of COVID-19 highlighting the many challenges to overcome. However, Douglas Laing & Co. remain committed to the industry and strongly believe in the importance of giving back, donating a sum upwards of £10,000 to the BEN Society and continuing the partnership established in 2020.

Providing crucial financial, social and emotional support to those who have committed more than three years to working in Scotland’s licensed trade, The BEN Society is immensely important to the Scottish drinks and hospitality industry.

Cara Laing, Marketing Director, commented:

“We are extremely proud to continue our partnership with The BEN Society in 2023. They are such an important organisation within the industry, giving vital support to thousands of people from the Scottish drinks & hospitality industry who are most in need. With The Epicurean brand gathering momentum and demonstrating considerable year on year growth, we’re excited to see the donation continue to increase as the partnership prospers over many years to come.”

Commenting on the long-term partnership, President of The BEN, Warren Paul, said

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to all the team at Douglas Laing for their continued support, especially during these difficult times. Their commitment to the BEN is fantastic and will help assist many people from our Scottish drinks and hospitality industry.”

Chris Gardner, Chief Executive of The BEN, also commented