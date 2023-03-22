Neu: Cotswolds Hearts & Crafts Banyuls Casks Single Malt Whisky

Die englische Cotswolds Distillery hat gestern am Abend eine neue Abfüllung vorgestellt: Cotswolds Hearts & Crafts Banyuls Casks Single Malt Whisky. Die limitierte Ausgabe (1510 Flaschen) wurde zur Gänze in französischen Eichenfässern, die vorher Banyuls enthielten, einen teilweise fermentierten Dessertwein aus dem Südwesten Frankreichs, gereift, bevor sie im Januar des Jahres mit 55,1% Vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurde. Er bietet fruchtige Noten sowie solche von Kaffee und Schokolade.

Die Destillerie schreibt über den Cotswolds Hearts & Crafts Banyuls Casks Single Malt Whisky:

Our limited edition Banyuls Cask Single Malt Whisky is the fourth expression in our Hearts & Crafts collection. This yearly limited edition series celebrates the Arts & Crafts movement which flourished here in the Cotswolds and stood for the importance of traditional craftsmanship – the same values upon which our beautiful rural distillery was built.

This limited release has been aged for its full term in French oak casks seasoned with Banyuls, a wonderful dessert wine from the South West of France made using the same “mutage” technique as port wine, adding alcohol to partially fermented sweet wine and ageing in oak for at least 10 months. The wine is crisp, fruity with notes of coffee and chocolate which marry perfectly with our rich and fruity distillate.

All bottles come with a limited edition William Morris design presentation tube.