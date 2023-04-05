Berry Bros & Rudd beteiligt sich an der Cotwolds Distillery

Der Wein- und Spirituosenabfüller Berry Bros & Rudd aus London ist mit einem Minderheitenanteil bei der britischen Cotswolds Distillery eingestiegen, berichtet The Spirits Business. Die Beteiligung erfolgte im Zug einer Funding-Initiative der Destillerie, die für bestehende und neue Investoren aufgelegt wurde.

Die genaue Höhe der Beteiligung und die Investitionssumme wurden nicht bekanntgegeben. Emma Fox, CEO von Berry Bros & Rudd, wird das Board of Directors bei Cotswolds ergänzen, was dann doch auf eine durchaus substanzielle Beteiligung schließen lässt.

Ein Statement von Daniel Szor, Besitzer von Cotswolds, zur Funding-Runde:

“We could not be more delighted with the results of our funding round, in particular our new partnership with Berry Brothers who like us stand for excellence in fine spirits, as we further build our brand through increased national and international distribution.”

Und Emma Cox zur Beteiligung:

“Their impressive growth has seen them become the best-selling English whisky and a leading light in the fast-growing premium single malt category.

“We look forward to supporting and accelerating their international expansion and helping them maximise the growing global opportunity in new world whisky.”

The investment from Berry Bros will also fund the distillery’s sustainability plans, including the build of a bio-diverse wetlands ecological treatment system.

“We’re also delighted that our investment will help boost their sustainability plans as this is an important part of our role in the industry to ensure we’re building a resilient and sustainable future for generations to come.”