Benbecula Distillery feiert Dachgleiche für „Leuchtturm“

Auf den Äußeren Hebriden, genauer gesagt auf der Insel Benbecula, entsteht die Benbecula Distillery (wir haben sie bislang unter dem Namen Gramsdale Distillery geführt). Eine ihrer baulichen Besonderheiten war das „Leuchtturmgebäude“, das die Pot Still der Brennerei, die bis zu 500.000 Flaschen Whisky pro Jahr produzieren soll, enthalten wird.

Nun erreicht uns die Nachricht, dass die Dachgleiche für diesen Leuchtturm durch die Organic Architects erfolgte – und einige Fotos dazu, die wir Ihnen gemeinsam mit der Presseaussendung präsentieren wollen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

TOPPING OUT CEREMONY FOR DISTILLERY ‘LIGHTHOUSE’

The final roof sections have been lifted into place on a unique distillery ‘lighthouse’ currently under construction on the remote island of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides.

A topping out ceremony was held at the new MacMillan Distillery as the highest point was completed on a glass lighthouse which will house the pot still. For the first time, new photographs give whisky lovers a tantalising glimpse of how the new distillery will look.

The unusual lighthouse feature was designed by sustainable distillery specialists Organic Architects as a nod to the island’s rich maritime location. It is set to drive further growth in whisky tourism for the Hebrides.

MacMillan’s new gin and whisky distillery repurposes a former crab processing building. Facing away from the sea, so as not to confuse shipping, the replica lighthouse was added as an extension and contains a lit spirit still which is visible along the causeway leading from Benbecula to North Uist.

Bari Reid, Director, Organic Architects, commented:

“This building illustrates our design approach, marrying sustainability and brand into a unique building. Not only is this a bold new landmark on a remote, rugged island coastline, it repurposes an empty building with minimal waste, and provides new skilled jobs and income through tourism. People will be talking about this for years to come and we are proud to have been involved in such an iconic project.”

Angus E MacMillan, MacMillan Spirits Company, commented:

“The building design and in particular the lighthouse feature was intended to reflect the nautical heritage of the islands which we also intend to capture in the spirits produced in our distillery. The illuminated still within the lighthouse will be a beacon for people crossing the causeway towards Benbecula. The visitor centre will be more than just a tour of the distillery and will include a storytelling nook among other items of local interest.”

Local contractor MacInnes Bros Ltd were awarded the contract for the build phase and the distillery equipment was supplied from within the Highlands and Islands.

Benbecula Distillery aims to produce 500,000 bottles of whisky per year and it is estimated that this will create an initial 10-12 local jobs. It also adds to the flourishing drinks market in the Hebrides.