Benbecula Distillery auf den Hebriden beginnt mit Whiskyproduktion – mit Unterstützung von Brendan McCarron

Es war jetzt einige Zeit etwas stiller um die Benbecula Distillery auf der gleichnamigen Insel auf den Äußeren Hebriden (über die Dachgleiche dort im Vorjahr berichteten wir hier), aber nun ist es laut einem Bericht von The Spirits Business soweit: Die Brennerei hat mit der Produktion des eigenen Whiskys begonnen – nach einem Rezept, das 130 Jahre alt sein soll.

Besitzer Angus A MacMillan hat sich für die Destillation namhafte Unterstützung geholt: Als beratender Master Distiller fungierte Brandon McCarron, früher designierter Nachfolger von Dr. Bill Lumsden bei Glenmorangie, dann Master Distiller bei der Distell Group und danach als unabhängiger Konsulent tätig. Er möchte einen maritimen Whisky herstellen:

“The spirit produced at Benbecula will be classically maritime in style: smoky on the nose, with salty and sweet peated notes. “This will be achieved using light- to medium-peated malted barley, so that the smoke does not dominate and allows fruity and floral notes to shine through. “Each year a special batch of heather-peated bere barley will be produced, using a process that is both innovative and inspired by traditions of the island.”

Neben Whisky aus Bourbon- und Sherryfässern will man dort in der Brennerei auch Gin produzieren, ein gerne genutzes Instrument um die Wartezeit auf gereiften Whisky zu überbrücken. Die Kapazität der Destillerie wird mit 350.000 Litern Whisky beziffert. Die Brennerei selbst befindet sich in den nicht mehr genutzen Gebäuden einer Lachszucht, für die Still hat man einen Glasturm angebaut.

Hier noch das, was Besitzer Angus A MacMillan über sein Vorhaben zu sagen hat:

“After quite a journey over the past few years, it’s fantastic to see the first spirit flowing at Benbecula Distillery. There’s nowhere quite like Benbecula and we are proud to be able to play a part in sustaining our island, creating new, skilled jobs and producing a single malt whisky that will capture the essence of this unique place.

“Brendan McCarron, one of the best-known names in modern distilling, has – we believe – created something very special, making the most of the good things Benbecula has to offer.

“Our malt will be kilned over fires that we lay with peat and foraged heather – a revival of a rare malting technique completely unique in Scotland today and from a recipe last used by distilleries such as Glen Ord and Highland Park in the 19th century.

“Brendan has adapted and developed this process to create a smooth, gentle smokiness and sweet floral character in our spirit. Under his guidance, we will also be creating a variety of flavour styles.”