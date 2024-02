Neu aus der Cotswolds Distillery: The Patchett – Madeira Single Cask

Our Madeira casks have long been a favourite of mine. When I first tasted them with The Hideout and The Connaught teams, their reactions left me with absolutely no doubt that we had something really quite special.

The nose has this sweet cherry fruit and an almond nuttiness, then the palate has an incredible creamy texture with sweet sponge cake flavours. It led me to Victoria Sponge Cake immediately and I haven’t been able to get away from that ever since!

Our distillery character is shown in a completely different light in these casks, the sweet bright fruit and creamy texture of our spirit is truly elevated to another level.

Rob Patchett, Global Brand Ambassador Cotswolds Distillery