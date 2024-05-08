Wechsel im Emerging International Leadership and Executive Leadership Team bei Brown Forman

Von Brown-Forman, dem Mutterkonzern von Jack Daniel’s und – unter anderem – der schottischen Destillerien Benriach, Glendronach und Glenglassaugh, haben wir eine Nachricht über einen Wechsel in ihrem Emerging International Leadership and Executive Leadership Team erhalten: Thomas Hinrichs, der als Marketing Manager in Deutschland begann und das ELT seit 2015 leitete, zieht sich aus dieser Rolle zurück. Ihm folgt Michael Masick nach.

Über beide Persönlichkeiten erfahren Sie in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung mehr:

BROWN-FORMAN ANNOUNCES EMERGING INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP CHANGE

Michael Masick Named President, Emerging International; Thomas Hinrichs to Retire

May 8, 2024, LOUISVILLE, KY — Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA,BFB) announced today a change in its Emerging International leadership and Executive Leadership Team (ELT). Michael Masick will become President, Emerging International, and join the ELT, effective July 1. Thomas Hinrichs, who currently serves in this role, will retire from Brown-Forman after a 28-year career, effective June 30.

„Michael is well-versed in corporate, brand, and business strategy and is an exceptional strategic thinker. With his strong commercial and financial acumen and proven ability to navigate complexity and uncertainty, Michael exemplifies outstanding business leadership,“ said Lawson Whiting, President and CEO of Brown-Forman. „Michael is a passionate advocate for our people and culture. I look forward to working closely with him to grow our brands and business in the Emerging International markets.”

Michael Masick

As President, Emerging International, Michael Masick will lead the long-term strategy for the region and drive growth in the company’s Emerging International markets, including Latin America, Asia, Australia, Pacific Islands, New Zealand, India, the Middle East, Ukraine, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Africa, and Global Travel Retail.

Masick has been part of Brown-Forman for more than 14 years, serving in a number of finance, strategy, and commercial leadership positions. He is currently the Managing Director for the Latin America, Africa, Ukraine, and the CIS markets.

In previous roles, Masick led the finance function for Developed Europe, based in Amsterdam, and was instrumental in the creation of Brown-Forman’s international strategy and Developed Europe’s regional strategy. As the leader of Corporate Development, he played a key role in the acquisitions of Slane Irish Whisky and The GlenDronach, Benriach, and Glenglassaugh single malt Scotch whiskies, as well as the divestiture of Southern Comfort and Tuaca. Masick also led global business strategy and analysis efforts for the Jack Daniel’s family of brands during a period of significant growth. Prior to joining Brown-Forman, Masick worked in investment banking in positions where he developed and honed his acquisition, finance, strategy, and analytics expertise.

Thomas Hinrichs

Thomas Hinrichs joined Brown-Forman in 1996 as a marketing manager in Germany. During his 28-year tenure, his responsibilities have continuously expanded to reflect the critical role he has played in the company’s globalization efforts. His valued contributions and leadership successes resulted in him being named to the ELT in 2015. Over the course of his career, Hinrichs has served in a number of executive positions to include Executive Vice President, President, Emerging International; Senior Vice President, Managing Director, International; Vice President, Managing Director, Greater Europe; and Vice President, Regional Director, Northern Europe.

In these roles, Hinrichs has provided commercial leadership expertise for developed and emerging markets alike. Additionally, he has been instrumental in designing and implementing evolved routes-to-consumer models and developing leaders and teams that have enabled Brown-Forman’s international growth.

“Thomas has been an invaluable asset to Brown-Forman’s global expansion, leaving a positive mark on countless people and places. His influence spans nearly three decades and will undoubtedly propel our continued growth long after his tenure,” said Whiting. “There are numerous leadership traits for which Thomas will long be remembered. He has made a lasting impact on Brown-Forman’s business and culture through his thoughtful and inclusive presence, generous and kind spirit, deep commercial acumen, and resounding commitment to the company’s success.”