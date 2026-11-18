Leider nur für Asien bestimmt, dennoch in geringer Stückzahl in der Brennerei selbst und in deren Onlineshop erhältlich, ist der The GlenAllachie 12-year-old Lunar New Year 2027 Edition, den die Speyside-Destillerie heute in einer Presseaussendung vorgestellt hat. Er reiht sich in die Serie der Abfüllungen für das chinesische Jahr der Feuerziege ein, die Tomatin vor kurzem begonnen hat. Wer sich eine der Flaschen sichern will, muss bei der Brennerei und dem Shop allerdings bis Januar warten, in Asien sind sie schon jetzt verfügbar.

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The GlenAllachie Celebrates Year of the Goat With Asia-Exclusive Bottling

The GlenAllachie Distillery has, today Wednesday 18th November 2026, unveiled a limited-edition 12-year-old single malt Scotch whisky to celebrate Lunar New Year 2027 and the arrival of the Year of the Goat. Developed exclusively for the Asian market by Master Distiller and Blender Billy Walker, it is a special expression made for the occasion.

Reflecting Walker’s continued exploration of different wood types and maturation styles, this special expression brings together a distinctive combination of cask influences. Matured in Chinquapin virgin oak, Barolo red wine, Oloroso sherry and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, each contributes to the whisky’s depth and character. The resulting profile combines honeyed sweetness, blood orange and warming spice, making for an inviting and approachable dram.

The finished whisky has an intense mahogany colour. The nose presents raisin buttercream, crystallised ginger and ground coffee, alongside molasses tart, maraschino cherries and orange peel. On the palate, strawberry jam, heather honey and hints of truffle are followed by liquorice, crystallised ginger and cinnamon butter, with muscovado sugar and blood orange zest.

The Year of the Goat, which begins on 6th February 2027, embraces kindness and artistic expression, as well as a renewed focus on family and stability. Each zodiac year is also paired with an element, and 2027 marks the Year of the Fire Goat, the first in sixty years.

“It was an absolute pleasure to put together this special whisky for our Asian customers. When building the recipe, the team and I wanted to create something different from previous years’ expressions, while staying true to the DNA of the Lunar New Year series. Inspired by the warm welcome I receive every time I visit, this whisky is filled with luscious fruit, heather honey and warming spice. “It’s always wonderful to see our customers across APAC supporting The GlenAllachie. I wish you all luck and prosperity for the Year of the Goat, and I hope you enjoy this dram with your friends and family, just as I will.”

The zodiac animal of the year, the goat, provided the inspiration for the bottle’s bespoke design, with its associations of peace, creativity and compassion, alongside the confidence and artistic expression represented by the fire element. The artwork was hand-drawn by The GlenAllachie’s in-house designer, Kayley Barbour, who sought to bring these themes to life through a design encapsulating the first Year of the Fire Goat in sixty years.

At the centre of the illustration is a solitary goat, brought to life through fine etched linework and framed by sweeping golden horns symbolising prosperity and good fortune. Swirling cloud-inspired forms create movement, while delicate carnations, one of the goat’s lucky flowers, add colour and symbolism. Rich purple, a lucky colour for the goat, forms the backdrop, complemented by gold foiling that highlights key details and reinforces themes of luck and prosperity. Completing the design, a bespoke gold goat charm hangs around the bottle’s neck as a keepsake for the occasion.

Kayley Barbour, Designer and Interim Head of Marketing for The GlenAllachie added:

“This is one of the projects I look forward to most each year. As a completely bespoke design, it gives me wonderful scope to be as creative as I wish. I wanted the design to feel rooted in the traditions and symbolism of Lunar New Year, while celebrating the goat’s wonderful qualities of kindness and creativity. The Year of the Fire Goat felt rich with possibility, bringing the goat’s softness and calm together with the fire element’s vitality and drive. I’m immensely proud of the final presentation, and I hope it captures the celebratory spirit of Lunar New Year.”

The GlenAllachie’s third Lunar New Year bottling follows its previous releases in this continuous series, celebrating the Year of the Snake and the Year of the Fire Horse. Bottled at 48% ABV, the whisky is presented at natural colour and is non-chill filtered.

The GlenAllachie 12-year-old Lunar New Year 2027 Edition will be available from November in select specialist retailers across Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Thailand, Japan and Hong Kong, priced at approximately UK RRSP £73.99. A small, limited number of bottles will also be available from The GlenAllachie Distillery and its online shop in January in the lead up to the holiday celebrations.

Tasting Notes:

COLOUR: Intense Mahogany.

NOSE: Raisin buttercream, crystallised ginger and ground coffee, with molasses tart, maraschino cherries and orange peel.

TASTE: Strawberry jam, heather honey and hints of truffle, followed by liquorice, crystallised ginger and cinnamon butter, with muscovado sugar and blood orange zest.

48% alc./vol. No colour added, non-chill filtered