Schöne Auszeichnung für die Crolly Distillery im gleichnamigen Ort: Bei den Good Food Ireland Awards, die vorgestern in Dublin stattfanden, konnte man den Titel „Good Food Ireland Drinks Producer of the Year“ erringen. Darüber, und ein wenig über die eigene Geschichte, berichtet die Destillerie in ihrer nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung:

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Crolly Distillery Named Good Food Ireland Drinks Producer of the Year

The Crolly Distillery has been named Drinks Producer of the Year 2026 at the prestigious Good Food Ireland Awards, held in Dublin last night (Monday, 16 November).

The Donegal Gaeltacht distillery claimed the national title at Good Food Ireland’s landmark 20th Anniversary Awards ceremony at the five-star InterContinental Dublin, in a category sponsored by Bord Bia.

Producing its Croithlí Irish whiskey in the Gaeltacht village of Crolly, the distillery was selected from eight finalists representing some of Ireland’s leading drinks producers.

The shortlist included established whiskey producers Hinch Distillery in County Down and Skellig Six18 Distillery in County Kerry, alongside producers of craft beer, cider, cream liqueurs and other beverages.

The award recognises Croithlí’s achievements within an industry celebrated for quality, provenance, craftsmanship and innovation.

Kieran Davis, Co-Founder of The Crolly Distillery, said:

“This is an incredibly proud moment for everyone involved in Croithlí. When we set out to revive whiskey distilling in this part of Donegal, our ambition was to create something truly special, rooted in the place we come from but capable of standing alongside the very best. “To be recognised as Drinks Producer of the Year, particularly among such an impressive group of established producers from across Ireland, is a tremendous honour and a real endorsement of what we’re doing here. “We’ve always believed that Donegal has something distinctive to offer the world of Irish whiskey. Our approach to distilling is different, from our traditional direct-fired Charentais copper stills to the character and flavour we work so hard to develop in every whiskey we produce.”

Housed in a restored historic building dating back to 1901, once home to the world-renowned Donegal Carpets and later the famous Crolly Dolls, the distillery combines traditional whiskey-making methods with an ambitious approach to creating distinctive Irish whiskeys.

Its unique production methods include double distillation in vintage copper Charentais stills sourced from the Cognac region of France, heated directly by fire, followed by maturation in carefully selected oak casks.

The national recognition comes as the distillery continues to expand its range, having recently unveiled Croithlí Cognac Single Cask — Single Pot Still, marking another milestone in the revival of whiskey production in Donegal.

Croithlí’s full whiskey range is available directly from the distillery’s website thecrollydistillery.com and selected retailers.

Mr Davis added:

“This award belongs to our entire team, whose skill, dedication and belief in what we’re building have brought us this far. It also means a great deal for our local community and everyone who has supported us along the way. “We’re proud to make our whiskey here in the Donegal Gaeltacht, and we hope this recognition encourages more people, both at home and abroad, to discover Croithlí whiskey and the remarkable place where it’s made.”

The Good Food Ireland Awards celebrate excellence in Irish food, drink, hospitality and culinary tourism, recognising businesses that champion Irish produce, craftsmanship and authentic connections to place. The 2026 ceremony marked the organisation’s 20th anniversary and was held in association with FBD Insurance, with support from Bord Bia, Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland and other industry organisations.