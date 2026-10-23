Croithlí stellt den ersten lizenzierten Single Pot Still Whiskey aus Donegal her: Croithlí Cognac Single Cask

Die Crolly Distillery hat den öffentlichen Vorverkauf für den ersten lizenzierten Single Pot Still-Irish Whiskey aus Donegal gestartet – von ihm wird es lediglich 1.000 Flaschen geben. Der Croithlí Cognac Single Cask — Single Pot Still ist ein recht französischer Ire, zweifach in in traditionellen Charentais-Kupferbrennblasen destilliert und danach zur Gänze in französischen ex-Cognac Fässern gereift.

Die Crolly Destillerie hat uns dazu eine Pressemitteilung und einige Fotos gesendet, die wir hier gerne mit Ihnen teilen.

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Croithlí crafts Donegal’s first-ever licensed Single Pot Still whiskey

Just 1,000 bottles in the first batch as public pre-orders open for Cognac Single Cask — Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

The Crolly Distillery has opened public pre-orders for Donegal’s first-ever licensed single pot still Irish whiskey.

Croithlí Cognac Single Cask — Single Pot Still is crafted to the single pot still standards of the Irish Whiskey Geographical Indication (GI), marking a first for the ages in the county.

Distillation, maturation and bottling of this limited-edition release have all taken place at the Crolly Distillery in the Donegal Gaeltacht. Just 1,000 bottles make up Batch 1, available for pre-order online at thecrollydistillery.com at €139 each, with dispatch beginning on 1 November 2026.

Unlike Croithlí’s existing single malt range, made entirely from malted barley, single pot still whiskey combines malted and unmalted barley.

Conor McMenamin, co-founder of The Crolly Distillery, said:

“Bród — pride. That’s what this moment means to us, and to everyone who has played a part in shaping the story of Croithlí so far. “This is Donegal’s first-ever licensed single pot still whiskey. That gives this first batch a significance that reaches beyond our own distillery. It’s a first for the ages, and every stage of crafting this special whiskey takes place right here in Crolly.”

The release brings a distinctive French connection to Donegal whiskey-making. It has been double distilled using direct fire in vintage Cognac Charentais copper stills sourced from France, then fully matured in 300-litre, non-charred French oak ex-Cognac casks from Alter Oak Cooperage in Le Bouscat, Bordeaux.

Master Distiller Julio Diana said:

“The extended copper contact refines the character of our spirit, while full maturation in Cognac-seasoned French oak imparts depth and complexity. That French connection runs through a whiskey made entirely here in Donegal.”

Julio’s tasting notes describe baked orange peel, toasted hazelnuts and rich Cognac aromas on the nose. An oily palate brings poached pear, dark honey, spiced fruitcake and warming oak, followed by a lingering, gently warming finish with dried apricot, pear and a delicate echo of Cognac.

Bottling is currently taking place in 700ml bottles at a cask strength of 53.9% vol. The whiskey is non-chill filtered and naturally coloured.

Public pre-order follows an exclusive priority period for Croithlí Le Chéile whiskey club members.

The release builds on Croithlí’s existing single malt range, including its recent limited-edition single malt PX and Oloroso Single Cask whiskeys, the Coillín Darach Oak Series and its Single Malt Triple Cask.

Mr McMenamin added:

“With each release, we’re building on a tradition of making great things here in Crolly. This building once produced Donegal Carpets and Crolly Dolls that found their way into homes around the world. We want Croithlí whiskey to carry the name of this renowned Gaeltacht village just as far. “This first pot still gives people another reason to discover what we’re doing here. Come and see the stills, taste the whiskey and hear our story. There’s a lot behind that first glass. Sláinte.”

For pre-orders and further information visit thecrollydistillery.com.