Dienstag, 06. August 2024, 17:57:21
Markt

AB InBev verkauft die Atom Group zurück an den Gründer

Master of Malt, Master of Malt Trade, Atom Brands und Maverick Drinks befinden sich nun wieder im Besitz von Justin Petszaft

Im April 2018 erwarb ZX Ventures, die Wachstums- und Innovationseinheit der Unternehmensgruppe Anheuser-Busch InBev, die Atom Group für eine nicht genannte Summe. Die Atom Group besteht aus vier Geschäftseinheiten: dem Online-Händler Master of Malt, dem Getränkegroßhändler Master of Malt Trade, dem Spirituosenhersteller Atom Brands und dem Craft-Spirituosen-Händler Maverick Drinks. Der Deal ermöglichte damals der Atom Group, ihre globalen Aktivitäten auszuweiten und ihre E-Commerce-Plattform „aufzurüsten“, wie bei The spirits business zu lesen ist. Gründer Justin Petszaft hierzu:

“In April 2018, we decided that the best way forward to grow the business would be to find a new owner.”

“We went into the AB InBev relationship with a lot of excitement and energy, and a lot of hope about what could be accomplished together; we felt they were as ambitious and excited by how technology could transform the drinks industry as we were.“

Inzwischen wurden jedoch alle Unternehmen der Atom Group an den Gründer Justin Petszaft zurück verkauft, der 1999 die Website von Master of Malt aufbaute. Die Atom Group wird so wieder zu einem „vollständig unabhängigen und zu 100 % im Besitz des Gründers befindlichen Unternehmen“. Petszaft sagte, er sei „überglücklich“ gewesen, als AB InBev mit einem Rückkaufangebot an ihn herantrat, woraufhin sie mehrere Wochen an einem Übergangsplan arbeiteten.

“I could not be more grateful to AB InBev for their support over the years, and their unparalleled professionalism and decency in recognising that Atom could only reach its full potential as an independent founder-led company and facilitating the transition back to independence.”

Ausschnitt aus einem Screenshot der Website der atom drinks group
SourceThe spirits business
Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

