AB InBev verkauft die Atom Group zurück an den Gründer

Im April 2018 erwarb ZX Ventures, die Wachstums- und Innovationseinheit der Unternehmensgruppe Anheuser-Busch InBev, die Atom Group für eine nicht genannte Summe. Die Atom Group besteht aus vier Geschäftseinheiten: dem Online-Händler Master of Malt, dem Getränkegroßhändler Master of Malt Trade, dem Spirituosenhersteller Atom Brands und dem Craft-Spirituosen-Händler Maverick Drinks. Der Deal ermöglichte damals der Atom Group, ihre globalen Aktivitäten auszuweiten und ihre E-Commerce-Plattform „aufzurüsten“, wie bei The spirits business zu lesen ist. Gründer Justin Petszaft hierzu:

“In April 2018, we decided that the best way forward to grow the business would be to find a new owner.”

“We went into the AB InBev relationship with a lot of excitement and energy, and a lot of hope about what could be accomplished together; we felt they were as ambitious and excited by how technology could transform the drinks industry as we were.“