Bowmore STAC 55yo – der bislang älteste Bowmore ist ein Einzelstück für die Distiller’s One of One Charity Auction

Für die Distiller’s One of One Charity Auction am 5. Oktober lassen sich die Destillerien auch in diesem Jahr nicht lumpen: Nach dem 50 Jahre alten Brora, der einen Schätzpreis von bis zu 500.000 Pfund in der Auktion erzielen soll, hat heute die Islay-Brennerei Bowmore ihren Beitrag zur Auktion präsentiert: den Bowmore STAC, den mit 55 Jahren bislang ältesten jemals abgefüllten Bowmore und getreu dem Motto der Auktion ein Einzelstück.

Der 1962 destillierte Bowmore STAC kommt in einem 1,5 Liter Decanter und soll an ein die Felsen an der Küste von Islay erinnern. Von ihm erwartet man sich einen Auktionserlös, der ebenfalls an die 500.000 Pfund erreichen sollte.

Daryl Haldane, Worldwide Confidential Client Director von Bowmore, sagte über den Bowmore STAC:

Schon 2021 hatte bei der ersten Distiller’s One of One Charity Auction der Bowmore Onyx einen Preis von 400.000 Pfund erzielt.

Distiller’s One of One ist eine alle zwei Jahre stattfindende Charity-Auktion mit äußerst seltenen schottischen Whiskys. Der Erlös aus der Auktion wird an diverse Wohltätigkeitsorganisationen gespendet, die mithelfen, Heranwachsenden in Schottland dabei zu unterstützen, positive Veränderungen in ihrem Leben und in ihren Umfeld herbeizuführen.