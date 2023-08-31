Brown-Forman jetzt mit eigener Distribution in der Slowakei

Mit einem eigenen Unternehmen will Brown-Forman, Besitzer von Jack Daniel’s und einigen schottischen und irischen Brennereien, in der Slowakei den Vertrieb der hauseigenen Produkte übernehmen – das erste Mal, seitdem man den Markt dort betreten hat.

Damit reiht sich sie Slowakei in eine Riege anderer europäischer Länder ein, in denen Brown-Forman den Vertrieb selbst organisiert, wie zum Beispiel in Deutschland.

Mehr Infos und Statements dazu nachfolgend:

BROWN-FORMAN ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS IN SLOVAKIA

LOUISVILLE, KY – August 31, 2023 – Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA,BFB), one of the largest American-owned spirits and wine companies, is launching its own distribution business in Slovakia today, bringing the distribution in-house for the first time since the company entered the market.

“With a dedicated sales team in place, Brown-Forman will further the growth of our brands across all channels in Slovakia,”

said Maria Navas Peire, General Manager, Brown-Forman Czechia and Slovakia.

“Slovakia is an important market as we drive the global growth of the Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands and other brands in our portfolio, in particular, our recently acquired Diplomático rum. We strongly believe that the creation of our own distribution business in this market will offer increased consumer focus and prioritization of our brands,”

said Marshall Farrer, EVP, Chief Strategic Growth Officer and President, Europe Division, Brown-Forman.

Slovakia has a substantial premium whiskey market with American whiskey leading the category by value.

Brown-Forman directly sells its brands in several European markets, including Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Poland, Spain, Türkiye, and the UK.

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Ready-to-Drinks, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, and Diplomático Rum. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,600 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.