Brown-Forman verkauft Jack Daniel Cooperage in Alabama an Independent Stave Company

Nach Verkäufen der Stave-Produktionen in Alabama, Ohio und Tennessee trennt sich der Konzern Brown-Forman (Jack Daniel’s ist dessen größte Marke) nun auch von der erst vor zehn Jahren erbauten Jack Daniel Cooperage in Trinity und verkauft sie – wiederum an die Independent Stave Company (ISCO). Durch den Verkauf wird es auch zum Namenswechsel zur „Alabama Cooperage“ kommen.

Die Cooperage wird aber, so die Pressemitteilung, die wir untenstehend mit Ihnen teilen, weiterhin Fässer für Jack Daniel’s herstellen (ca. 50% der benötigten Fässer des Konzerns werden in der Brown-Forman Cooperage in Louisville, Kentucky, hergestellt) . Auch bietet man den bisherigen Angestellten, so wie schon bei den vorigen Käufen, wieder die nahtlose Übernahme in den neuen Betreiber an:

BROWN-FORMAN ANNOUNCES SALE OF COOPERAGE IN ALABAMA

Facility Will Continue To Produce Barrels For Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

February 16, 2024, LOUISVILLE, KY — Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA,BFB) announced the sale of its cooperage in Trinity, Alabama, to Independent Stave Company (ISCO). The cooperage will continue to make barrels for the Jack Daniel Distillery as part of a strategic relationship between the companies. ISCO will rename the cooperage from the Jack Daniel Cooperage to the Alabama Cooperage upon closing, expected by May 1, 2024.

“We believe that barrels are more than a container for our whiskey, they’re an important ingredient. This agreement helps ensure a steady supply of the same high quality barrels at a competitive price to Brown-Forman and Jack Daniel’s. ISCO will continue to craft American White Oak barrels using the same meticulous process that we have for generations, keeping the quality and taste of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey consistent around the world.” Tim Nall, Chief Global Supply Chain and Technology Officer.

„We are grateful to Brown-Forman for the opportunity to craft barrels of the highest quality for their iconic brand, Jack Daniel’s. Alabama Cooperage will be a great addition to our existing network of mills and cooperages. We will utilize our 112 years of industry experience to manufacture barrels to the exacting standards they have been adhering to in Trinity, Alabama, since it opened in 2014. Our team looks forward to welcoming the employees in Trinity to the Independent Stave Company family.” Independent Stave Company CEO Brad Boswell

Previously, Brown-Forman sold stave mills in Alabama, Ohio, and Tennessee, to ISCO. Like these prior transitions, current cooperage employees will be offered employment by Independent Stave Company.

Brown-Forman will maintain ownership and operation of the long-standing Brown-Forman Cooperage in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cooperage produces approximately half of the barrels for the Brown-Forman portfolio of brands and enables ongoing barrel research, development, and innovation for brands and new expressions.

About Brown-Forman:

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Ready-to-Drinks, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Fords Gin, Gin Mare, and Diplomático Rum. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 5,600 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman.com . Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X, formerly Twitter.

About Independent Stave Company:

Independent Stave Company (ISCO) is a dynamic, family-owned cooperage company reaching customers in more than 40 countries. Founded by the Boswell family, Independent Stave Company still embraces the core values of family, innovation, community, and hard work.