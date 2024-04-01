Brown-Forman ab heute mit eigener Distribution in Japan

Die Brown-Forman Corporation startet heute in Japan ihren eigene Distribution und übernimmt erstmals den Vertrieb seit dem Markteintritt des Unternehmens in den 1970er Jahren. Ihr neues Japan-Büro im Stadtzentrum von Tokio. eröffnet Brown-Forman Ende 2023.

Japan ist einer der weltweit größten Märkte für Premium- und Super-Premium-Whiskey, hier führt die zu Brown-Forman gehörenden Marke Jack Daniel’s dieses Segment an. Angesichts der Stärke ihres Portfolios sieht das Unternehmen, wie es in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung schreibt, in Japan große Chancen. Zum Portfolio gehören zudem die Single Malt Whiskys The GlenDronach, Benriach und Glenglassaugh.



Hier die Presseaussendung im Original:

BROWN-FORMAN ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF OWN DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS IN JAPAN

LOUISVILLE, KY – April 1, 2024 – Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB), one of the largest American-owned spirits companies, is launching its own distribution business in Japan today, bringing the distribution in-house for the first time since the company entered the market in the 1970s. The new Brown-Forman Japan office opened in the city center of Tokyo at the end of 2023.

“With our dedicated team in place and our new and inspiring headquarters in the heart of Tokyo, we are ideally set up to further the growth of our brands in Japan across all channels,” said Aaron Martin, VP, General Manager, Brown-Forman Japan.

Japan is one of the world’s largest premium and super premium whiskey markets with Jack Daniel’s, the world’s most valuable spirits brand, leading the premium whiskey category in Japan (IWSR 2022).

“Japan is an important market as we drive the growth of our Jack Daniel’s family of brands, Woodford Reserve, and our broader super premium portfolio. The significant expansion of our own Brown-Forman Japan organization and capabilities reflects our strong belief in the immense potential of the Japanese market,” said Ricardo Cupido, VP, Managing Director, Brown-Forman Asia.

“This strategic move allows us to introduce our brands to consumers with an even greater focus and prioritization,” said Thomas Hinrichs, EVP, President of Brown-Forman Emerging International. “We see great opportunity in Japan given the strength of our portfolio which also includes The GlenDronach, Benriach, and Glenglassaugh, our award-winning Single Malt Scotches.”

Brown‑Forman directly sells its brands in key global markets, including Taiwan, Thailand, and South Korea in the Asian region.