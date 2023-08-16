Mittwoch, 16. August 2023, 09:59:40
Suche auf Seite
HighlandsPR

Der irische „The Single Malt Shop“ verkauft 54-teilige Glenfarclas Family Cask Collection – um 250.000 Euro

Zwischen 14 und 59 Jahre alt sind die Einzelfassabfüllungen aus Sherryfässern in Fassstärke - ganze zwölf davon über 50 Jahre...

Man muss ein wenig Spielgeld in der Tasche haben, um hier zuschlagen zu können, aber man bekommt dafür eine nicht alltägliche Whiskyserie geboten: Im Jahr 2007 startete Glenfarclas die legendäre Family Cask Collection, die zunächst mit 53 Abfüllungen der Jahrgänge 1952-2004 begann. Nachgeliefert wurden dann 43 Single Casks mit Jahrgängen von 1953 bis wiederum 2004.

Eine komplette Serie dieser Abfüllungen von 1953 bis 2004 steht nun bei The Single Malt Shop in Irland zum Verkauf – alles natürlich Sherry Cask-Abfüllungen in Fassstärke. Natürlich sind die 52 Flaschen kein Schnäppchen aus der Wühlkiste, da stehen die Seltenheit und die Komplettheit sowie die Anzahl an sehr alten Jahrgängen natürlich dagegen: 250.000 Euro muss man dazu auf den Tisch blättern.

Zwei Fun Facts dazu: Durchschnittlich kostet damit eine Flasche etwas über 4.800 Euro – und das ist dann bei den allerältesten Jahrgängen eher ein Schnapper, und: Ihr Geburtstagsjahrgang sollte in der Regel auch dabei sein.

Hier mehr dazu, inklusive einer kompletten Liste der Flaschen mit Alter, Fülldatum, Alkoholstärke und Anzahl der überhaupt aufgelegten Flaschen. Ach ja, und eine Kontaktmöglichkeit ist auch dabei – im Fall der Fälle:

PresseartikelFür den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THE SINGLE MALT SHOP PROUDLY PRESENTS THE GLENFARCLAS FAMILY CASK COLLECTION

For more than 150 years, the Grant family have owned and operated the Glenfarclas Distillery in Ballindoch, Speyside. All through that period and into today, they have remained steadfast in producing some of Scotland’s finest single malts that are heavy in style and almost exclusively aged in sherry casks.  A rival distiller wrote to the Grant family in May 1912 and said, „of all the whiskies, malt is king, of all the kings, Glenfarclas reigns supreme,“ a compliment they still hold dear and close to their hearts.
In 2007, Glenfarclas launched The Family Cask range. At first, the collection consisted of 43 single cask, vintage single malts, spanning 1952 to 2004. As stocks dwindled, the series has gone through several reincarnations, resulting in more than 380 vintages from 1953 to 2004. The Single Malt Shop is extremely proud to announce that they have an entire vintage set from this series to sell. It offers a rare opportunity to own one of the great collections in the chronicles of Scotch Whisky.

These casks represent a drinkable history of Glenfarclas’s profoundly unique journey.  Each vintage tells the story of the distillery and of craftsmanship, handed down from generation to generation.The Family Cask Collection offers the whisky connoisseur the opportunity to sample the full range of Glenfarclas single malts, which have been matured in a variety of different sherry casks and bottled at cask strength.

The Single Malt Shop’s Managing Director Ed Forrest adds,

„After just recently selling an entire vintage range of Midleton Very Rare, we are very excited to bring this remarkable Glenfarclas Family Collection to market. Devotees of Scotch and single malts have nothing but the highest regard for what the Grant family have achieved. Their Glenfarclas Family Collection represents the finest bottlings they have created and we are honoured to be able to share them with our wonderful customers.“

„While other Scotch distilleries have come and gone, family firm Glenfarclas has kept distilling, quality being the hallmark of its longevity. Few, if any, malt distilleries in Scotland can rival Glenfarclas in Speyside for its extraordinary stocks of old whisky.“

The Spirits Business, August 2023

The Single Malt Shop is proud to offer this set of 52 Glenfarclas Family cask bottlings, with one bottle for each vintage, from 1953 to 2004, with whiskies aged from 14 to 59 years old. It is available now for €250,000. Click here to contact them about it.  The complete itinerary is as follows:

Glenfarclas Family Cask Collection

DESCRIPTIONYEARBottle DateAgeABV1 of ?Cask
Glenfarclas Family Cask RX 1675195326.06.125849.6%408Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask S14 1259195425.03.145946.7%4534th fill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask SP15 2216195528.11.145845.4%544Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask SP15 1767195628.11.145843.8%151Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask SP15 2110195728.11.145750.3%159Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask A14 2065195809.07.145640.2%138Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask SP15 3226195928.11.145455.2%172Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask S14 1775196025.03.145345.2%194Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask SP17 4896196123.01.174543.1%160Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask A14 4126196209.07.145140.9%1264th fill Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask A14 178196310.07.145145.1%168Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask SP17 4726196424.01.175242.1%327Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask SP15 4512196501.12.144951.8%358Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask SP17 4199196623.01.175041.7%146Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask S16 5113196715.04.164855.6%64Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask S16 5243196825.07.164741.7%149Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask S16 2451196925.07.144756.1%387Refill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask W15 2033197025.08.154555.5%70Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask SP17 151197124.01.174547.0%424Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask W15 3548197226.08.154245.6%625Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask A14 RI197311.07.144041.6%495Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask S16 4076197425.07.164242.7%75Refill Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask W15 1185197526.08.154044.5%1204th fill Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask W15 3110197626.08.153945.9%591Refill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask W19 7293197718.10.194143.6%210Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask W18 661197805.12.184042.7%1564th fill Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask W18 2088197905.12.183948.4%1404th fill Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask S18 1413198002.07.183847.8%281Refill Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask W17 1606198102.11.173654.6%5234th fill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask W17 4565198208.11.173552.4%225Refill Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask SP17 45198324.01.173344.6%224Refill Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask S14 6032198427.03.142947.0%2114th fill Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask W17 2594198503.11.173243.0%287Refill Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask S18 4775198602.07.183147.7%551Refill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask W18 3831198705.12.183146.0%588Refill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask S18 7054198803.07.182952.4%596Refill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask W18 13010198906.12.182851.4%614Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask S20 5122199002.06.203055.2%545Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Casks W19 10269199121.10.192752.6%196Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask W18 5984199206.12.182653.5%5004th fill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask S20 4677199326.05.202657.2%5184th fill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask S20 4337199428.05.202550.5%5624th fill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask W18 9199506.12.182352.1%5754th fill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask W18 24199606.12.182258.9%5154th fill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask W18 5134199706.12.182157.1%603Refill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Casks W19 4449199821.10.192154.5%238Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask W18 7060199906.12.181956.0%627Refill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask S20 4084200027.05.201953.7%6164th fill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Casks W19 2170200118.10.191857.9%285Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Casks W19 3318200218.10.191654.2%310Sherry Hogshead
Glenfarclas Family Cask W18 1963200306.12.181558.3%6124th fill Sherry Butt
Glenfarclas Family Cask S20 2417200418.10.191458.8%516Sherry Butt
Vorheriger Artikel
Simple Sample Online Tasting Whisky Broker Live-Tasting #1 – mit Tilo Schnabel
Nächster Artikel
Serge verkostet: Glenfarclas bis zum Maximum

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2023 Whiskyexperts GmbH