Der irische „The Single Malt Shop“ verkauft 54-teilige Glenfarclas Family Cask Collection – um 250.000 Euro

Man muss ein wenig Spielgeld in der Tasche haben, um hier zuschlagen zu können, aber man bekommt dafür eine nicht alltägliche Whiskyserie geboten: Im Jahr 2007 startete Glenfarclas die legendäre Family Cask Collection, die zunächst mit 53 Abfüllungen der Jahrgänge 1952-2004 begann. Nachgeliefert wurden dann 43 Single Casks mit Jahrgängen von 1953 bis wiederum 2004.

Eine komplette Serie dieser Abfüllungen von 1953 bis 2004 steht nun bei The Single Malt Shop in Irland zum Verkauf – alles natürlich Sherry Cask-Abfüllungen in Fassstärke. Natürlich sind die 52 Flaschen kein Schnäppchen aus der Wühlkiste, da stehen die Seltenheit und die Komplettheit sowie die Anzahl an sehr alten Jahrgängen natürlich dagegen: 250.000 Euro muss man dazu auf den Tisch blättern.

Zwei Fun Facts dazu: Durchschnittlich kostet damit eine Flasche etwas über 4.800 Euro – und das ist dann bei den allerältesten Jahrgängen eher ein Schnapper, und: Ihr Geburtstagsjahrgang sollte in der Regel auch dabei sein.

Hier mehr dazu, inklusive einer kompletten Liste der Flaschen mit Alter, Fülldatum, Alkoholstärke und Anzahl der überhaupt aufgelegten Flaschen. Ach ja, und eine Kontaktmöglichkeit ist auch dabei – im Fall der Fälle:

THE SINGLE MALT SHOP PROUDLY PRESENTS THE GLENFARCLAS FAMILY CASK COLLECTION

For more than 150 years, the Grant family have owned and operated the Glenfarclas Distillery in Ballindoch, Speyside. All through that period and into today, they have remained steadfast in producing some of Scotland’s finest single malts that are heavy in style and almost exclusively aged in sherry casks. A rival distiller wrote to the Grant family in May 1912 and said, „of all the whiskies, malt is king, of all the kings, Glenfarclas reigns supreme,“ a compliment they still hold dear and close to their hearts.

In 2007, Glenfarclas launched The Family Cask range. At first, the collection consisted of 43 single cask, vintage single malts, spanning 1952 to 2004. As stocks dwindled, the series has gone through several reincarnations, resulting in more than 380 vintages from 1953 to 2004. The Single Malt Shop is extremely proud to announce that they have an entire vintage set from this series to sell. It offers a rare opportunity to own one of the great collections in the chronicles of Scotch Whisky.

These casks represent a drinkable history of Glenfarclas’s profoundly unique journey. Each vintage tells the story of the distillery and of craftsmanship, handed down from generation to generation.The Family Cask Collection offers the whisky connoisseur the opportunity to sample the full range of Glenfarclas single malts, which have been matured in a variety of different sherry casks and bottled at cask strength.



The Single Malt Shop’s Managing Director Ed Forrest adds,

„After just recently selling an entire vintage range of Midleton Very Rare, we are very excited to bring this remarkable Glenfarclas Family Collection to market. Devotees of Scotch and single malts have nothing but the highest regard for what the Grant family have achieved. Their Glenfarclas Family Collection represents the finest bottlings they have created and we are honoured to be able to share them with our wonderful customers.“

„While other Scotch distilleries have come and gone, family firm Glenfarclas has kept distilling, quality being the hallmark of its longevity. Few, if any, malt distilleries in Scotland can rival Glenfarclas in Speyside for its extraordinary stocks of old whisky.“

The Single Malt Shop is proud to offer this set of 52 Glenfarclas Family cask bottlings, with one bottle for each vintage, from 1953 to 2004, with whiskies aged from 14 to 59 years old. It is available now for €250,000. Click here to contact them about it. The complete itinerary is as follows:

Glenfarclas Family Cask Collection

