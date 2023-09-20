Douglas Laing XOP Diamond Anniversary Sets – Exklusives zum 75. Geburtstag der Marke

Sechs der wertvollsten Fässer aus dem Bestand hat man bei Douglas Laing zum 75. Firmenjubiläum abgefüllt und veröffentlicht nun diese als XOP Diamond Anniversary Sets: Speyside’s Finest 55 Years Old, Port Dundas 45 Years Old, Macallan 35 Years Old, Blair Athol 30 Years Old, Cameronbridge 45 Years Old und einen ausgesprochen seltenen Port Ellen 40 Years Old.

Was es zu den Abfüllungen zu sagen gibt und wie die Sets gestaltet sind, lesen Sie nachfolgend:

Douglas Laing Celebrates 75 Years of Whisky with the release of Six XOP Single Cask Diamond Anniversary Sets

Family-owned Scotch Whisky specialist, Douglas Laing & Co., have dug deep into their Scotch Whisky vaults to hand-select and release six of their most precious Single Casks as a sequence of ultra-premium 75th Anniversary commemorative Whisky sets.

Established in 1948 by Fred Douglas Laing, a gentleman with a genuine love and serious passion for Whisky, Douglas Laing & Co. are proudly independent, family-owned Scotch Whisky Distillers, Blenders and Bottlers now in their third generation. Over 75 years of heritage, history and expertise has helped refine their processes and create Whisky that is consistently exceptional in its offering.

The creative concept behind these luxury sets centres around the theme of “The Diamond Year” – boasting extremely rare spirit, proudly regarded as Douglas Laing’s gemstones, nestled within highly-bespoke packaging..

Douglas Laing take pride in creating hand-bottled, hand-labelled, exceptional Single Cask bottlings. Spending time nurturing and perfecting some of the finest Single Casks from Scotland’s most acclaimed and celebrated distilleries, the bottlings consist of a Speyside’s Finest 55 Years Old, Port Dundas 45 Years Old, Macallan 35 Years Old, Blair Athol 30 Years Old, Cameronbridge 45 Years Old and an elusive Port Ellen 40 Years Old.

These exceptional bottlings have been sampled by renowned Whisky expert & author, Charles MacLean. Giving them his stamp of approval, he commented:

“This is an exceptional set of six rare old Malt and Grain Scotch Whiskies – all Single Casks so extremely rare – selected by Fred Laing and his daughter, Cara, to mark the 75th Anniversary of their family business, Douglas Laing & Co., which was founded in Glasgow by Fred’s father in 1948. I was delighted to have been invited to assess and profile the whiskies, with Fred and Cara, in their new tasting room, and can happily report their excellence!”

The same strive for perfection is reflected in Douglas Laing’s partnership with British Designer, Richard Brendon; whose crystalware features within the sets. Demonstrating the finest pairing of craftsmanship and design, the mouth-blown, hand-cut and intricate detail along with the timeless design of their crystal brings an element of the exceptional to every moment. A shared ethos of excellence and quality, makes this partnership truly exquisite.

Cara Laing, Director of Whisky, and third generation in the family business comments:

“Our 75th Anniversary is a landmark and momentous occasion for us and one we continue to enjoy celebrating throughout the year. We are delighted to be launching our Xtra Old Particular 75th Anniversary Editions – Single Cask Whiskies selected from deep within the Douglas Laing family vaults. These latest editions reflect very much our focus and philosophy to release excellent Scotch Whisky at the peak of perfection, truly honouring this significant milestone in our family history in more ways than my grandfather could ever have imagined. Here’s to the next 75 years of Whisky adventures!”

Each exclusive XOP Diamond Anniversary Set includes:

1 x 70cl bottle featuring a glass stopper and metal embossed label

A mouth-blown and hand-cut diamond crystalware set by Richard Brendon, comprising 1 x large decanter dressed with a metal neck tag, and 1x contemporary crystal Whisky tumbler

1 x pewter coloured, weighty zinc alloy metal coaster with a black velvet coated back

1 x premium certificate, hand-signed by Fred and Cara Laing

Packaged within a bespoke diamond shaped gift box with special, sturdy fitments