Basil Hayden bringt in den USA Malted Rye auf den Markt

Die Amerikaner werden immer experimentierfreudiger, was Whisky anbelangt. Nun hat man bei Beam Suntory mit dem Basil Hayden Malted Rye eine neue dauerhafte Abfüllung kreiert, die einen gewissen Twist in die Rye-Kategorie bringt. Der Basil Hayden Malted Rye soll sich durch bislang für einen Rye selten erreichte Weichheit auszeichnen und ist ab sofort in den USA um knapp 60 Dollar erhältlich.

Ob er auch zu uns nach Europa kommen wird, bleibt abzuwarten – eine schöne Ergänzung des Angebotes wäre er jedenfalls…

BASIL HAYDEN® EXPLORES THE MORE REFINED SIDE OF RYE WITH NEW PERMANENT OFFERING – MALTED RYE

As the rye renaissance continues, Basil Hayden offers a more approachable rye with 100% malted rye mash bill

CLEREMONT, Ky., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today Basil Hayden® expands its award-winning whiskey portfolio with the launch of a new permanent expression, Basil Hayden Malted Rye. An entirely new entrant into the rye category, Basil Hayden Malted Rye delivers an approachable, unexpected softness rarely seen in rye whiskey.

Basil Hayden Malted Rye

Crafted by eighth generation master distiller, Freddie Noe, this special release is created using a distinct malting process that transforms the rye grain to create a more subtle, mellow spice with delicate sweet and floral notes. This offering shines a light on what whiskey can be and invites consumers to explore the more refined side of rye, with the liquid delicately poised between Basil Hayden’s signature smooth taste profile and the spicier notes of rye.

„Basil Hayden continues to push boundaries in the tradition of my grandfather Booker Noe. We are continuing to challenge perceptions with our newest permanent expression, Basil Hayden Malted Rye, introducing an entirely new flavor profile within the whiskey category. It delivers a more refined side, an unexpected softness and approachability, creating a new way to experience rye.“ Eighth generation master distiller, Freddie Noe

Light amber in color, the 100% malted rye mash bill imparts a union of flavors. Malted Rye offers an elegant floral aroma, soft notes of vanilla and toasted rye on the palette, and a warm spice finish. Bottled at 80 proof, Malted Rye is a well-balanced and refined liquid. It is recommended to serve neat to allow the mash bill to truly shine.

Arriving just in time for the holiday season, Basil Hayden Malted Rye’s approachable take on rye will elevate any occasion and invite guests on a journey of discovery. The offering joins Basil Hayden Toast as a super-premium permanent addition to the portfolio, Malted Rye will be hitting the shelves nationwide September 2023 with a suggested retail price of $59.99/750mL.