Mittwoch, 20. September 2023, 14:22:15
Suche auf Seite
HighlandsVerkostungsnotiz

Serge feiert Geburtstag und verkostet: Clynelish und Brora

Gemeinsam mit einem Macallan 1928 ist der Brora Iris der wohl teuerste Whisky, den Serge in diesem Jahr verkostet hat - und einer der besten!

Zum Geburtstag gönnt man sich schon gerne mal was Besonderes – auch Serge Valentin bildet hier keine Ausnahme. Es gibt Brora – nach zwei einleitenden Clynelish. Und zwar nicht irgendeinen, sondern ein Sample aus dem Unikats-Whisky Brora Iris, der für die Charity Auktion The Distillers One of One Charity Auction gespendet wurde (wir berichteten hier). Schätzwert: Eine halbe Million Pfund.

In der Verkostung ist jeder Punkt, den Serge für ihn vergibt, also 5.208,33 Pfund wert. Aber hallo!

Dear Serge, Happy Birthday from our readers and us here at Whiskyexperts. Please keep on doing your invaluable work!

Hier die Resultate des Tastings:

AbfüllungPunkte

Clynelish 14 yo ‚Flora & Fauna“ (43%, OB, black cap, +/-1998)90
Clynelish 16 yo ‚Four Corners of Scotland‘ (49.3%, OB, hogsheads, 3,000 bottles, 2021)86
Brora 50 yo 1972/2023 ‚Iris‘ (41.8%, OB, for The Distillers One of One Charity Auction, 1 Magnum)96
Vorheriger Artikel
Whisky & Music Festival Zürich am 24. und 25. November 2023
Nächster Artikel
Basil Hayden bringt in den USA Malted Rye auf den Markt

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2023 Whiskyexperts GmbH