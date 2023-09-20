Serge feiert Geburtstag und verkostet: Clynelish und Brora

Zum Geburtstag gönnt man sich schon gerne mal was Besonderes – auch Serge Valentin bildet hier keine Ausnahme. Es gibt Brora – nach zwei einleitenden Clynelish. Und zwar nicht irgendeinen, sondern ein Sample aus dem Unikats-Whisky Brora Iris, der für die Charity Auktion The Distillers One of One Charity Auction gespendet wurde (wir berichteten hier). Schätzwert: Eine halbe Million Pfund.

In der Verkostung ist jeder Punkt, den Serge für ihn vergibt, also 5.208,33 Pfund wert. Aber hallo!

Dear Serge, Happy Birthday from our readers and us here at Whiskyexperts. Please keep on doing your invaluable work!

Hier die Resultate des Tastings:

Abfüllung Punkte

Clynelish 14 yo ‚Flora & Fauna“ (43%, OB, black cap, +/-1998) 90 Clynelish 16 yo ‚Four Corners of Scotland‘ (49.3%, OB, hogsheads, 3,000 bottles, 2021) 86 Brora 50 yo 1972/2023 ‚Iris‘ (41.8%, OB, for The Distillers One of One Charity Auction, 1 Magnum) 96