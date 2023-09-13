Diageo stellt vierte Auflage der Prima & Ultima Collection vor

Auch 2023 sind neben sehr sehr viel Kleingeld auch etwas Losglück nötig, um ein Set der Prima & Ultima zu erhalten. Denn, wie Diageo soeben in der Ankündigung die vierten Auflage der Prima & Ultima Collection kommuniziert, sind in diesem Jahr 413 vollständige Sets dieser Jahrgangs-Abfüllungen erhältlich. Und der Verkauf erfolgt nach einer Registrierung mit anschließender der Glücklichen, die dann den Kaufpreis von £45,580 (das wären knapp 53.000 €) begleichen müssen.

Die Abfüllungen sind:

Brora 1977: 45-Year-Old | 48.2% ABV

American Oak Hogshead | Bottles: 794



Clynelish 1996: 26-Year-Old | 52% ABV

Pedro Ximenez/Oloroso European Oak | Bottles: 889



Lagavulin 1997: 25-Year-Old | 50.7% ABV

Refill American Oak | Bottles: 625



Pittyvaich 1992: 30-Year-Old | 55.5% ABV

Pedro Ximenez/Oloroso-seasoned European Oak | Bottles: 609



Oban 1996: 26-Year-Old | 55.2% ABV

European Oak | Bottles: 428



Port Ellen 1978: 43-Year-Old | 53.4% ABV

American Oak Hogshead | Bottles: 413



The Singleton of Dufftown 1985: 37-Year-Old | 47.7% ABV

American Oak Hogshead | Bottles: 511



Talisker 1976: 46-Year-Old | 50.9% ABV

American Oak Hogshead and Puncheon | Bottles: 771

Weitere Infos in englischer Sprache untenstehend:

INTRODUCING THE FOURTH RELEASE OF PRIMA & ULTIMA, DIAGEO’S ANTHOLOGY OF RARE & COLLECTABLE VINTAGE SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKIES

A hand curated collection from some of the finest distilleries in Scotland which includes the oldest ever Single Malt from Talisker Distillery

LONDON, 13th September 2023: Registration is now open for collectors around the world to secure the fourth release of Prima & Ultima, the esteemed anthology of rare and collectible vintage Single Malt Scotch Whiskies from Diageo.

Hand-selected from some of the finest distilleries in Scotland, including legendary Brora and Port Ellen, Prima & Ultima gives collectors and connoisseurs the opportunity to build an expertly curated liquid library of magnificent whiskies over time. This fourth release comprises eight remarkable bottlings; the oldest ever whisky to come from Talisker Distillery, the forgotten last casks from The Singleton of Dufftown in 1985 and the last ever 1997 Lagavulin.

Each whisky from the collection holds a story of a first and a last of its kind. The collection presents the chance to build one of the rarest and most exceptional liquid libraries in the world, capturing the ever unfolding story of Scotch. Including pioneering experiments and the dwindling remains from long lost ghost distilleries, the whiskies in this collection can never again be experienced by the world.

Revealed to a select group of guests at the Royal Academy of Arts, London, the fourth edition in the series sees eight incredibly rare and precious vintage cask strength Single Malt Scotch Whiskies personally selected by Master Blender Dr Emma Walker. Celebrated as a true master of malt, Dr Emma Walker has spent a luminous career at the forefront of Diageo’s finest work in whisky. Her first hand experience of these liquid legends truly comes to life in this vivid and personal selection of Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

With Emma’s heightened knowledge of Single Malts she takes up the mantle from its three previous curators, Dr Craig Wilson, Maureen Robinson and Dr Jim Beveridge OBE, each individual highly respected within the industry with over a century of experience between them.

Dr Emma Walker said:

“It is a privilege to introduce the fourth release of Prima & Ultima which I have personally selected from Scotland’s reserves of exceptionally aged Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Each of these whiskies have been watched, influenced and marked as outstanding. As well as being exceptional, these rare whiskies were each distilled during a specific, unrepeatable moment of note or change at each of the eight iconic distilleries.”

Emma continued to say:

“In curating this release I’ve drawn whiskies that not only are noteworthy in whisky history, but also have a personal connection to myself. For instance the very first malt whisky I tried was a Lagavulin, it was its spectacular qualities that enticed me to enter the whisky world. It has also been one of my dreams to craft a special 1977 Brora and I am so pleased that this release has seen this realised.”

Hand picked for their outstanding quality and character, the fourth release includes the oldest whisky ever to be bottled from Talisker Distillery – a Talisker 46-Year-Old, an experimental Single Malt from Clynelish, and a Lagavulin heralding from 1997, known as a golden year for the Islay distillery. This Prima & Ultima release also features the debut of Oban Distillery to the collection with its very last casks from 1996, chosen for its unique coastal character, uncharacteristic of the distillery.

Exceptionally rare whiskies from the reawakened ghost distilleries Brora and Port Ellen have been carefully curated by Dr Emma Walker, with the last ever 1977 American oak hogsheads from Brora Distillery and the final 1978 American oak hogsheads from Port Ellen joining the collection.

On the evening of the launch for this new release, a select group of guests have been invited to taste the whiskies, alongside an exceptional collection of other firsts and lasts. Guests have been hosted amongst some of the rarest books at the Royal Academy of Arts, London, one of the oldest institutional fine arts libraries in the world. These include the Ruins Of The Palace Of The Emperor Diocletian At Spalatro In Dalmatia, the first book to be donated to the library in 11th January 1769 by the architect Robert Adam just one month after the RA was founded, and the David Hockney: a bigger book, the last to be added to the collection.

Only 413 full sets of the Prima & Ultima Fourth Release are available for purchase, directly through appointed Prima & Ultima agents. Individual bottlings from the fourth release are also available. The recommended retail selling price for the fourth release of Prima & Ultima is GBP45,580 (including tax and duty) in the UK. An online registration page is open from 13th September to 11th October 2023 at www.theprimaandultimacollection.com for whisky collectors across the globe to register their interest.

The Fourth Release of Prima & Ultima:

All of the Single Malt Scotch Whiskies included are natural cask strength, non-chill filtered, with no colour added:

Brora 1977

45-Year-Old | 48.2%ABV

Bottled: 3rd November 2022 | American Oak Hogshead

Number Bottled: 794 | Brora, Highlands

An unrepeatable gem from the last hogsheads filled in the last distillation of the year on the 15th December 1977. Marking the end of the era known as the ‘Age of Peat’ this feal amber-hued legend is rich and tempting, complex and rewarding on the nose and palate with a unique ‘sweet peat’ character.

Clynelish 1996

26-Year-Old | 52%ABV

Bottled: 29th November 2022 | Pedro Ximenez/Oloroso European Oak

Number Bottled: 889 | Brora, Highlands

A first and last of the kind, these two experimental Pedro Ximenez/Oloroso Casks seasoned European Oak butts provide a new rich sweetness and darkness to this one of a kind Clynelish. Filled in 1996 this maturation has brought a more powerful taste to Clynelish’s crisp charm and is a tribute to those unafraid to plough into a new furrow.

Lagavulin 1997

25-Year-Old | 50.7%ABV

Bottled: 25th February 2022 | Refill American Oak

Number Bottled: 625 | Port Ellen, Isle of Islay

The final memory of a golden year at the distillery, 1997, when third generation distillery manager Mike Nicolson was custodian of the Lagavulin legacy. This is Lagavulin as it should be, mature, rich and in its pomp, a beautifully rounded example of the power and majesty of this Islay malt.

Pittyvaich 1992

30-Year-Old | 55.5%ABV

Bottled: 20th February 2022 | Experimental Pedro Ximenez/Oloroso-seasoned European Oak

Number Bottled: 609 | Dufftown, Speyside

Selected as the ultimate example of this little known malt, these are the last ever Pedro Ximénez/Oloroso butts from 1992 and the last of the distillery’s younger liquid as it closed the following year. Standing as Pittyvaich’s last ever 30-Year-Old whisky, the richness of character, fruity-spicy aromas and depth of taste make this a very special Single Malt.

Oban 1996

26-Year-Old | 55.2%ABV

Bottled: 19th July 2022 | European Oak

Number Bottled: 428 | Oban, Highlands

The very last 1996 Oban is highly unusual yet delicious with a firmer backbone than is usual for this distillery. Rarely seen at Oban, the refill European oak delivers a distinctively dry maritime slant to both aroma and taste and hosts a lively peppery spiciness. A first appearance for Oban to Prima & Ultima, this bottling comes at a time when the distillery had won the highly competitive Managers Dram competition a record three times.

Port Ellen 1978

43-Year-Old | 53.4%ABV

Bottled: 17th October 2022 | American Oak Hogshead

Number Bottled: 413 | Port Ellen, Isle of Islay

This vanishingly rare example of an exceptional Port Ellen, richly expressive after forty-three years, comes from the last four precious American Oak Hogsheads from 1978. Created by and tended to by Iain MacArthur, who filled the last cask at Port Ellen in 1983, this rare malt established the character of the distillery celebrated by connoisseurs to this day.

The Singleton of Dufftown 1985

37-Year-Old | 47.7%ABV

Bottled: 21st January 2022 | American Oak, Hogshead

Number Bottled: 511 | Dufftown, Speyside

Casks which would have otherwise been used as part of a blend were rediscovered during the acquisition of a warehouse. The result is a thirty seven year old masterpiece from the last The Singleton of Dufftown 1985 casks. Slow crafting is the key to The Singleton depth of flavour and this elegant expression is no exception, with a fruity nose and lightly oily smooth texture formed by patient years in cask.

Talisker 1976

46-Year-Old | 50.9%ABV

Bottled: 17th December 2022 | American Oak Hogshead, rested in Puncheon

Number Bottled: 771 | Carbost, Isle of Skye

In 1976 Scotland basked in a once in a lifetime heatwave which made the stills run hot, increasing copper contact, creating this highly unusual Talisker. Standing as the oldest-ever release from Talisker, this forty six year old whisky was rested in a single puncheon gaining further complexity to this exceptionally rare malt.

