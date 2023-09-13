Douglas Laing mit Big Peat Christmas Edition und Scallywag Winter Edition

Douglas Laing stellt die neuesten limitierten Editionen seiner Blended Malts Big Peat und Scallywag Seasonal vor. Die Weihnachtsedition von Big Peat ist die erste, die jemals in Sherryfässern reifen durfte. Die Winter Edition von Scallywag reifte zu 100 % in Pedro Ximénez und Oloroso Sherryfässern.

Big Peat Christmas Edition, abgefüllt in Natural Cask Strength von 54,8 %, und Scallywag Winter Edition, mit einer natürlichen Fassstärke von 52,5 % abgefüllt, werden ab dem 13. September 2023 erhältlich sein. Diese limitierten Editionen können bei guten Fachhändlern in Schlüsselmärkten weltweit erworben werden, darunter Europa, Amerika (nur Big Peat) und Asien. Big Peat Christmas wird für £60 (etwa 70 €) und Scallywag Winter für £65 (etwa 75 €) im Einzelhandel erhältlich sein.

Hier die englischsprachige Presseaussendung, die wir erhalten haben:

Douglas Laing Unveils Seasonal Limited Editions: Big Peat Christmas and Scallywag Winter

Douglas Laing adds two seasonal special editions to a long line of festive bottlings within their Islay and Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky brands: Big Peat and Scallywag. Big Peat’s Christmas Edition is the first ever to be finished in Sherry Casks, truly encapsulating the flavour of Christmas. Scallywag’s Winter Edition remains true to self with 100% Sherry Cask maturation from the finest Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso Sherry butts.

Scallywag’s 4th addition to the Annual Winter Series sees a remarkably rich and robust marriage of Speyside Single Malts, and is said to “deliver warm gingerbread, spiced oak, and orange rind on the nose.” The palate reveals layers of cocoa and juicy berries with a nutty Malt style. On the finish, Scallywag fans should “anticipate dates with forest fruits and winter spice.” This warming Winter dram has been bottled at a natural cask strength of 52.5% and is proudly offered without colouring or chill-filtration. Encased in a premium pearlescent gift tube, the Feisty Fox Terrier has travelled North to admire the impressive Northern Lights.

Big Peat’s 2023 Christmas Edition is one to remember, with the big and bold flavours sure to get you in the festive spirit. Big Peat fans will be able to taste “hints of dried fruit, cocoa, and spiced oak” with candied peel and Hebridean sea air, peated barley, and ‘his’ signature smoke. Big Peat has pulled out all the stops this year, offering this edition at a Natural Cask Strength of 54.8% and bottled without colouring or chill-filtration. Intended for gifting season, this bottling is packaged in a luxurious foil gift tube detailing the bearded Islay fisherman adding his star to the top of his Christmas tree.

Commenting on the seasonal expressions, Brand Manager, Scott Morrison said:

“This year’s festive releases have been highly anticipated at Douglas Laing. We are incredibly proud of the final product and can’t wait to showcase it to the Whisky world. Scallywag’s Winter packaging is like nothing we have seen before, oozing luxury and adventure. Big Peat’s remains Seriously Committed to Smoke with plenty of peated notes, alongside the festive Sherry Cask finish. It is the ultimate way to combat the wintery cold nights ahead. We hope everyone is as excited as us for the release of these two very special festive bottlings.”

Big Peat Christmas and Scallywag Winter Editions will be available from the 13th of September 2023. These limited editions can be purchased from good Specialist retailers in key markets globally, including Europe, America (Big Peat only), and Asia. Big Peat Christmas will retail at £60.00, and Scallywag at £65.00.

About Douglas Laing:

Douglas Laing & Co. is a leading independent Scotch Whisky distiller, blender, and bottler specialising in the selection and release of Single Cask Single and Small Batch Malt Scotch Whiskies.

The company was founded by Fred Douglas Laing in 1948 and is still owned and run by the Laing family – Fred Laing Jr. and his daughter Cara Laing.

The company philosophy is to bottle the way the distiller intended – at a high strength and without chill-filtration to preserve the robust and unique character of the Whisky. Douglas Laing’s industry reputation and many awards are a testament to this ethos.

Douglas Laing’s Remarkable Regional Malts, the Ultimate Distillation of Scotland’s Malt Whisky Regions, encompasses The Epicurean Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky, Timorous Beastie (Highlands), Scallywag (Speyside), The Gauldrons (Campbeltown), Rock Islands (Islands) and Big Peat (Islay). Beyond its Blended Malts expertise, the award-winning Douglas Laing portfolio also includes Provenance, Premier Barrel, Old Particular, and Xtra Old Particular, collectively known as the firm’s „Exceptional Single Casks“.