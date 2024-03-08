Neu: Scallywag The Chocolate Edition #7 – mit Finish im Port Cask

Von Douglas Laing erreicht uns die Mitteilung, dass der unabhängige Abfüller nun die siebte Ausgabe der beliebten Scallywag The Chocolate Edition auf den Markt gebracht hat – diesmal mit einer Besonderheit: Der Blended Malt aus der Speyside wurde in Port Fässern gefinisht.

Alles über diese Sonderedition, die mit 48% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurde, können Sie in der untenstehenden Info nachlesen. In UK kostet er 60 Pfund.

Der Scallywag The Chocolate Edition #7 kommt natürlich auch in den deutschen Fachhandel, es gibt übrigens ein Gewinnspiel in den Packungen – finden Sie darin goldene Tickets oder (für den Hauptpreis) einen goldenen Knochen, dann zählen Sie zu den Glücklichen.

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Douglas Laing Unveils New Scallywag ‘The Chocolate Edition’ with a twist: A Fusion of Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky and Port Cask Luxury

Douglas Laing & Co. today announces the release of their latest Scallywag ‘The Chocolate Edition’ annual bottling. As the seventh addition to the series, this expression offers up something different from the Feisty Fox Terrier.

Crafted with precision and passion, this newest expression sees Scallywag Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky enjoy a full Sherry cask maturation followed by a lengthy finishing period in Port casks. This unique combination imparts a rich and indulgent flavour profile, setting it apart as a truly exceptional release. The tasting notes detail who the Whisky reveals “layers upon layers of brown sugar, juicy forest fruits, decadent dark chocolate and a comforting warmth of baking spices.”

The black bottle and bespoke paper wrap are both a first for the Scallywag brand. This deliberate look and feel was chosen to capture the key characteristics of a classic Port bottling whilst maintain Scallywags main brand attributes.

As this is part of our Chocolate Series, Douglas Laing are marking the release with an exciting Golden Ticket competition where consumers have the opportunity to win prizes if they come across a Golden Ticket or a Scallywag Golden Bone (the star prize), concealed within the pack. The competition is running throughout the UK, Germany and Netherlands.

Scott Morrison, Brand Manager commented,

„Being the seventh Scallywag Chocolate Edition we wanted to bring something different to consumers, something new and exciting that’ll get the tastebuds tingling. The Port cask finish is not something we’ve explored before with our Speyside Malt but made perfect sense for this new expression with its classic characteristics. The consumer competition, inspired by the iconic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory film, adds an interesting dimension to the release and keeps things fresh – something we pride ourselves on here at Douglas Laing.”

Scallywag ‘The Chocolate Edition’ bottling proudly bears no artificial colouring or chill-filtration, allowing the natural spirit to shine. Now available at select retailers, whisky specialists, and online with a suggested retail price of £60.00.