Meet the Beast: Neuer Timourous Beastie zum Freitag den 13.

Der Freitag der 13. ist wie prädestiniert für ein neues Biest, das das Licht der Welt erblickt – so oder ähnlich könnte man bei Douglas Laing gedacht haben, und hat auch in diesem Jahr wieder eine limitierte Timorous Beastie „Meet The Beast“ Edition auf den Markt gebracht.

In Fassstärke mit 54,3% vol. Alkohol abgefüllt, dürfte das Biest sicherlich Gefallen finden, auch durch die Beigabe von speziellen Brillen, mit denen sich auf der Flasche sonst unsichtbare Details entdecken lassen – der Preis in Europa ist unverbindlich mit 64 Euro angegeben. Hier alle Details zum neuen Timorous Beastie „Meet The Beast“ :

Timorous Beastie Marks this Friday 13th with new Thrilling “Meet the Beast” limited edition bottling

To mark the infamous Friday 13th date, Douglas Laing today reveals the latest Timorous Beastie MEET THE BEAST limited edition.

This remarkable release comes with an ingenious ‚Illusion‘ pack that adds a thrilling dimension to your tasting experience. Inside each pack is specially designed pair of glasses that will unveil the hidden secrets of this whisky as you prepare to confront the elusive beast.

Bottled at natural cask strength this “beastly” creation boasts a formidable 54.3% ABV and matured exclusively in bourbon casks, ensuring an intense and unadulterated tasting experience of a “burst of sweet vanilla and spiced citrus fruits with sweet meringue and fudge finish”. Alongside no colouring or chill-filtration, preserving the whisky’s true character.

Scott Morrison, Timorous Beastie Brand Manager, commented on the new release:

“We are truly thrilled to introduce ‚MEET THE BEAST‘ 2023, our latest limited edition that pushes the boundaries of whisky experience. With its unique Illusion pack, natural cask strength, and exclusive bourbon cask maturation, this release embodies our commitment to innovation and quality. We invite whisky enthusiasts to join us on a journey where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, and the BEAST is unleashed. Cheers to a truly exceptional tasting adventure!“

Timorous Beastie “Meet the Beast” 2023 is expected to retail at £55.00/€64.00 online and in specialist retailers around the world.

Key Features include of this unique bottling include:

Natural Cask Strength: This beastly creation boasts a formidable natural cask strength of 54.3%, ensuring an intense and unadulterated tasting experience.

The unique packaging comes to life with the help of the included glasses, offering a captivating visual element to your whisky enjoyment.

100% Bourbon Cask Matured: The whisky has matured exclusively in bourbon casks, infusing it with distinctive flavours from the American oak.

No Colouring or Chill-Filtration, preserving the whisky’s true character.

Tasting Notes:

“Expect a colossal burst of sweet vanilla, spiced citrus fruits and juicy barley on the nose. The palate opens with freshly baked gingerbread, lashings of runny honey and gentle spice. The finish is long and lingering, with an abundance of sweet meringue and caramel fudge.”