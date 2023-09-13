International Beverage übernimmt die Cardrona Distillery in Neuseeland

Das Getränkeunternehmen International Beverage gibt heute die Übernahme der neuseeländischen Cardrona Distillery bekannt. Die Akquisition umfasst die Cardrona Distillery sowie das Besucherzentrum in der Nähe von Wanaka in den Crown Range Mountains in Neuseeland; plus dem Portfolio von Cardrona, zu neben dem The Reid Vodka, The Source Gin und die Rose Rabbit-Liköre auch der Cardrona Single Malt Whisky gehört. Desiree Reid, die die Cardrona Distillery im Jahr 2015 gründete, bleibt weiterhin Geschäftsführerin der Brennerei.

Alles weitere Wissenswerte finden Sie in der englischer Pressemitteilung von International Beverage:

International Beverage acquires New Zealand’s Cardrona Distillery



Global drinks business International Beverage has today (13th September) announced its acquisition of Cardrona Distillery, one of New Zealand’s pioneering premium spirits producers.



The acquisition includes the Cardrona Distillery and visitor centre near Wanaka in New Zealand’s Crown Range Mountains; plus Cardrona’s portfolio of super-premium brands including Cardrona single malt whisky, The Reid Vodka, The Source Gin and the Rose Rabbit liqueurs.

Following the company’s recent acquisition of the Larsen Cognac business, this deal will give International Beverage a foothold in the dynamic New World spirits category, to complement its established and highly successful Scotch whisky and spirits brands which include Old Pulteney, Speyburn and Caorunn Gin. Desiree Reid, who founded Cardrona Distillery in 2015, will remain as Managing Director.



Cardrona is celebrated as one of New Zealand’s most innovative craft spirits producers. Its spirits are produced from grain to glass at the site and have earned multiple accolades since launch, including category wins over 4 consecutive years at the World Whiskies Awards.



International Beverage will focus on investment in the purpose-built distillery site and maximising the potential of Cardrona’s brands in the core New Zealand, UK and USA markets. They will also deploy International Beverage’s global network to build select new routes to market.

Cardrona Distillery founder and Managing Director Desiree Reid said:

‘This is an exciting day for all of us at Cardrona Distillery. Building Cardrona has been a remarkable journey, made possible through the work and support of many, many people. I’m thrilled that International Beverage shares our belief in Cardrona’s quality and potential as we embark upon the next chapter of our story together. I look forward to working with their team to bring our spirits to more people in markets around the world in the future.’

Malcolm Leask, Managing Director (UK) of International Beverage added:

‘A warm welcome to Desiree and everyone at Cardrona Distillery to International Beverage. We are delighted to have their skilled team and exceptional craft spirits join our business. The team has done an excellent job in building Cardrona’s super-premium brands to date with so much integrity, quality and potential for the future. We are very much looking forward to working with them to build on their success within our international network, as we strengthen our premium spirits portfolio for the global market’.

About International Beverage

International Beverage is the international arm of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited. It is one of the industry’s most dynamic global drinks businesses and specialises in developing distinctive, premium brands for global markets, with a portfolio that is led by a range of high-quality Scotch whiskies and some of the fastest growing premium spirits and beers. These brands are enjoyed by consumers in over 85 countries and include Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky, Hankey Bannister blended Scotch whisky, Caorunn Gin, Phraya aged rum, Mekhong Thai spirits, Chang Beer and Saigon Beer. www.interbevgroup.com

About Cardrona

Founded in 2015, Cardrona Distillery is situated in the beautiful Cardrona Valley, in the Crown Range Mountains of New Zealand. All Cardrona spirits are hand-crafted from grain to glass on site, and start with just three ingredients: pure Cardrona alpine water, malted barley and distillers’ yeast. The portfolio includes Cardrona Single Malt Whisky, The Source Gin, The Reid Single Malt Vodka and the Rose Rabbit Liqueurs. Founder Desiree Reid spent years researching distillation prior to establishing the purpose-built distillery. Cardrona’s The Reid featured in the World’s 50 Best Vodkas and Cardrona Whisky has been a category winner at the World Whiskies Awards for 4 consecutive years from 2020-2023.