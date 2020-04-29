Mittwoch, 29. April 2020, 18:00:10
PR: 375 Park Avenue Spirits und International Beverage Holdings Ltd gehen getrennte Wege

Erstgenanntes Unternehmen wird damit in den USA nicht mehr für den Import von Speyburn, Old Pulteney, Balblair und anCnoc zuständig sein

Änderungen in der Vertriebsstruktur für Produkte von Inver House Distillers in den USA, die zu International Beverage Holdings Ltd gehören: Nachdem sich ab 1. Juni 75 Park Avenue Spirits und International Beverage Holdings Ltd trennen werden, wird 375 Park Avenue Spirits auch nicht mehr für den Import der Produkte von Speyburn, Old Pulteney, Balblair und anCnoc auf den us-amerikanischen Markt verantwortlich sein.

Vom Mutterkonzern Sazerac, zu dem 375 Park Avenue Spirits gehört, bekamen wir dazu folgende Pressemitteilung:

375 PARK AVENUE SPIRITS AND INTERNATIONAL BEVERAGE HOLDINGS LTD PART WAYS

LOUISVILLE, KY (April 29, 2020) — 375 Park Avenue Spirits which specializes in importing superior spirits brands from across the globe, and International Beverage Holdings LTD, one of the industry’s most dynamic global drinks businesses are announcing they will be parting ways.

375 Park Avenue Spirits began working with International Beverage Holdings LTD in August 2015 shortly after joining Sazerac as an independent, yet fully integrated sales company. Many collective successes were achieved over the last 4+ years but both companies have continued to evolve and after careful consideration both International Beverage Holdings LTD, and 375 Park Avenue Spirits decided that a parting of ways would be best for both sides to achieve the growth aspirations each has in the U.S. market.

With this departure, 375 Park Avenue Spirits will no longer represent the International Beverage Holdings Ltd. spirit portfolio, including its Inver House Distillers subsidiary responsible for single malt whiskies Speyburn, Old Pulteney, Balblair, and anCnoc as well as Hankey Bannister blended Scotch, Caorunn Gin, Phraya Rum and Mekhong.

This transition is underway and is expected to be finalized by June 1.

Vorheriger ArtikelArdbeg setzt sich durch: Arlberg Whisky aus Liechtenstein unterliegt im Streit um Namen

