Sazerac nennt seine Destillerie in Tennessee AJ Bond Distillery – bringt erste Abfüllung vo dort noch in diesem Jahr auf den Markt

Sazerac erweitert sein Portfolio noch in diesem Jahr um einen Tennessee Whiskey – und benennt seine Produktionsstätte in diesem Bundesstaat nun offiziell als AJ Bond Distillery. Nach Buffalo Trace in Kentucky, Paul John in Indien und Hawk’s Rock in Irland ist dies nun das nächste Standbein des Konzerns.

Die Destillerie, die Sazerac 2016 als Popcorn Sutton Distillery gekauft hat und die mittlerweile nach La Vergne übersiedelt ist, steht nach wie vor unter der Leitung von Allisa Henley (John Lunn ist leider bereits verstorben).

Wie der neue Tennessee Whiskey dann heißen wird, ist noch nicht bekannt – aber die Presseaussendung kündigt weitere Details als „coming soon“ an:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Sazerac Formally Names Tennessee Operation AJ Bond Distillery as Company’s First Tennessee Whiskey Prepares for 2026 Debut

Sazerac, the global spirits company behind award-winning distilleries including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky; Hawk’s Rock Distillery in Ireland; and Paul John Distillery in India, is proud to announce the official name of its Tennessee operation as AJ Bond Distillery, marking a major milestone as the company prepares to debut its first Tennessee Whiskey in Summer 2026.

The name honors the bond between industry visionaries Allisa Henley and the late John Lunn, whose shared passion and decades of experience helped bring Sazerac’s Tennessee whiskey ambitions to life. The company entered the category in 2016 with the acquisition of the Popcorn Sutton distillery facility, retaining the skilled production team led by Henley and Lunn. Continued investment in equipment and capabilities followed, culminating in the relocation of the operation in 2019 to its current home in La Vergne, where their legacy continues through ongoing production and aging.

“Formally naming AJ Bond Distillery reinforces our commitment to Tennessee Whiskey and reflects Sazerac’s broader vision to invest in exceptional people, places and traditions that shape the future of American spirits. Under Allisa and John’s leadership, this team has built a strong foundation rooted in expertise, passion and a deep respect for the craft. As we look ahead, we are proud to build on their legacy as we continue to balance heritage with innovation in pursuit of producing world-class spirits.” Jake Wenz, President and CEO of Sazerac

Henley and Lunn began working together in 2004, developing a strong partnership rooted in technical expertise. The duo worked side-by-side for more than 12 years before joining Sazerac. Their expertise, combined with guidance and resources from Sazerac’s Buffalo Trace Distillery, helped establish the foundation of the operation crafting true Tennessee Whiskey. The AJ Bond name honors Henley and Lunn’s partnership, which was cut short in 2023 with Lunn’s passing.

“John and I worked together for 20 years, and he played a major role in shaping my understanding of the chemistry behind distillation,” said Henley. “We worked diligently to create every aspect of AJ Bond Distillery together. His absence is felt every day, but I know he would be proud of what we’ve created. It’s meaningful to know that the whiskey made here will carry his legacy forward.”

Since the acquisition, AJ Bond Distillery has relocated its operations to La Vergne, Tennessee, expanding production capacity and investing in additional equipment and team members to support the operation’s long-term growth. Today, the distillery is producing and aging what will become Sazerac’s first Tennessee whiskey brand, crafted from a mashbill originally developed by Henley and Lunn.

“From the very beginning, John and I knew we wanted to make a true Tennessee Whiskey, and we’re incredibly proud of the mashbill we’ve developed,” said Henley. “Seeing it now aging in our warehouses has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Our team has worked tirelessly to bring our shared vision to life, and I’m excited for what is to come.”

The upcoming debut of AJ Bond Distillery’s flagship Tennessee whiskey brand (details to come soon) will mark Sazerac’s formal entry into the category and underscore the company’s commitment to producing award-winning whiskeys worldwide through a thoughtful balance of honoring tradition and embracing innovation. In the years ahead, AJ Bond plans to introduce additional expressions and limited experimental releases designed to explore new possibilities in Tennessee whiskey while remaining grounded in the traditional methods championed by Henley and Lunn. Together, these future offerings will build on the foundation established by the inaugural brand and further strengthen Sazerac’s long-term presence in the category.

More details about AJ Bond Distillery’s inaugural Tennessee Whiskey will be shared in the months ahead as the brand prepares for its Summer 2026 debut.