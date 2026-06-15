Glencadam Distillery ernennt Will Stafford zum neuen Distillery Manager

Die Glencadam Distillery hat Will Stafford zu ihrem neuen Distillery Manager ernannt. Er ist seit über 14 Jahren in der irischen und schottischen Spirituosenbranche tätig, davon mehr als neun Jahre im operativen Brennereibetrieb. Er wechselt von der Hinch Distillery zu Glencadam. Hier war er von 2021 bis 2026 als erster Distillery Manager und Head Distiller tätig (er führte mit uns bei unserem Besuch der nordirischen Brennerei ein Warehouse-Tasting an offenen Fässern, unser Video finden Sie hier).

Zuvor bekleidete er leitende Positionen in der Produktion bei der Copeland Distillery und der Boatyard Distillery, und trug maßgeblich zur Entwicklung und Inbetriebnahme dreier Whisky-Produktionsstätten in Irland bei. Durch seine Tätigkeit sowohl in hochautomatisierten als auch in rein manuell arbeitenden Brennereien verfügt er, wie wir in der Pressemitteilung lesen, über ein außergewöhnlich breites Verständnis für die Betriebsabläufe sowie eine große Wertschätzung für traditionelle Herstellungsmethoden.

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Glencadam Distillery welcomes new manager following launch of multi-million pound visitor centre

Glencadam Distillery has appointed Will Stafford as its new Distillery Manager, marking the next phase in its growth following the distillery’s 200th anniversary celebrations.

Will brings extensive hands‑on distilling experience to the East Highlands site, with over 14 years in the Irish and Scottish spirits industry, and more than nine in distillery operations. Will joins Glencadam from Hinch Distillery, where he served as the inaugural Distillery Manager and Head Distiller from 2021 to 2026, having played a central role in designing, building and commissioning the distillery, as well as implementing and managing a major capacity increase.

Prior to this, he held senior distilling roles at Copeland Distillery and The Boatyard Distillery, contributing to the development and commissioning of three whiskey-producing sites in Ireland.

His appointment at Glencadam comes at a time of continued investment in the brand’s future, following the successful launch of its new state‑of‑the‑art visitor centre in Brechin late last year, which has already welcomed guests from around the world to explore 200 years of the distillery’s story, craft and character.

Will’s career spans every stage of whisky production, from raw material sourcing and distillation through to maturation and site logistics. Having worked across both highly automated and fully manual distilleries, Will has a rare breadth of operational understanding and appreciation for traditional production methods.

Will Stafford, Glencadam Distillery Manager, said:

“I’ve been fortunate to help design, build and commission several distilleries, but Glencadam’s heritage, its commitment to traditional craft and the consistency of its spirit make it truly special. Having worked across both automated and manual distilleries, the chance to return to a completely manual plant with such history and character was something I couldn’t pass up.

“My focus will be on protecting the character and quality that has defined Glencadam for two centuries, while supporting the team as the distillery continues to evolve in its next chapter.”

Founded in 1825, Glencadam is one of Scotland’s oldest working distilleries, renowned for its unwavering commitment to traditional production methods that have remained unchanged for two centuries. Will’s arrival reinforces the distillery’s focus on quality and heritage as it looks ahead to the next 200 years.

To find out more about Glencadam Distillery and to book tours and tasting experiences at the new visitor centre, visit www.GlencadamWhisky.com or follow on social @GlencadamWhisky.