Berry Bros. & Rudd veröffentlichen die 2026 Odyssey Collection „The Auld and the Bold“ mit 16 Whiskys

Das wird eine lange Reise – insgesamt 20 Bottlings, davon 16 Whiskys (und diese nicht nur aus Schottland), umfasst die 2026 Odyssey Collection „The Auld and the Bold“ von Berry Bros. & Rudd, die dieser Tage erscheint. Sie ist die dritte jährliche Sammlung seit 2024, und bevor wir uns mit viel Vorrede aufhalten, lassen Sie uns gleich einmal die Collection näher ansehen – und die 16 Whiskys im Detail:

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BERRY BROS. & RUDD EXPLORES THE PAST AND FUTURE OF SCOTCH WHISKY IN 2026 ODYSSEY COLLECTION

Britain’s oldest wine and spirits merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd, has unveiled its 2026 Odyssey collection – The Auld and the Bold – a celebration of the dialogue between Scotland’s great whisky traditions and a new generation of distillers redefining the category around the world.

Comprising 20 single-cask whiskies, rums and a cognac, The Auld and the Bold continues Berry Bros. & Rudd’s Odyssey series, first launched in 2024, an ongoing collection of themed annual releases which brings together single cask spirits connected by a mutual influence to form an „Odyssey“.

The Auld and the Bold explores how whisky traditions have travelled beyond Scotland, inspiring producers across the globe while continuing to shape some of the country’s most revered distilleries.

Felix Dear, Spirits Curator at Berry Bros. & Rudd, said:

„For this year’s Odyssey collection, we wanted to explore the relationship between heritage and innovation. Scotch whisky remains the benchmark that has inspired generations of distillers, but some of the most exciting spirits being made today are emerging from places far beyond Scotland. „The Auld and the Bold brings these worlds together, showcasing both the timeless qualities that define great whisky and the fresh perspectives that continue to push the category forward. Whether the spirit comes from Speyside, Tasmania, Yorkshire or New Zealand, what unites these bottlings is a commitment to character, craftsmanship and a strong sense of place.“

The Scottish whiskies in this release showcase the remarkable breadth of Scotch. From the waxy, time-honoured elegance of Glenlossie 1975 to the fruit-laden character of Glencadam and Blair Athol, finished in an unusual Viognier cask, the collection highlights the diversity of styles found across Scotland. Rich sherry influence shines through Longmorn, Glen Garioch and Tamdhu, while Caol Ila, Williamson and Ruadh Mhor offer distinct expressions of peat and smoke. Together, these casks showcase the patience, provenance and generational expertise that remain at the heart of great Scotch whisky.

Beyond Scotland, the collection shines a light on a new generation of whisky makers inspired by Scotch tradition yet shaped by their own landscapes and climates. Australia’s Lark delivers remarkable depth through Tawny cask maturation, India’s Paul John marries Scottish peat with tropical ageing, while New Zealand’s Thomson brings distinctive Manuka-smoked character to the fore. England’s Spirit of Yorkshire demonstrates the evolution of English single malt, offering a vibrant, fruit-driven style rooted in place and craftsmanship.

Denmark’s Thy and Finland’s Teerenpeli similarly draw on traditional Scotch whisky-making techniques while expressing them through local barley, climate and maturation. Together, these whiskies capture a global whisky renaissance: rooted in Scottish tradition, yet shaped by distinctive terroirs, innovative production and a confident sense of place.

Three Caribbean rums join the collection, highlighting the category’s extraordinary diversity. From Foursquare’s refined tropical character and Diamond’s vibrant fruit profile to the legendary intensity of Caroni, the selection showcases some of the world’s most sought-after rum styles. Completing the release is a 35-year-old early-landed Cognac from Frapin, distilled in France, matured in the UK, and bottled at natural cask-strength.

The Auld and the Bold includes 20 bottlings from 20 distilleries and will be available from July 16th 2026. All bottlings will be available to purchase from the Berry Bros. & Rudd spirits shop at No. 1 St James’s Street, London.

For more information on Berry Bros. & Rudd and the Odyssey: The Auld and the Bold collection, visit www.bbr.com .

THE WHISKIES – TASTING NOTES

Blair Athol 2011, Cask #308064

ABV: 56.9% RRP: £85.00

Golden hued and arresting, this unusual Viognier finish brings a curious twist to Blair Athol’s robust core. The nose opens with tropical fruit salad, alongside honeyed brioche and teasing wisp of soft cheese rind. On the palate, coconut cream and apricot mingle with barley sugar and a cooling trace of mint, all wrapped up in a sumptuous, waxy texture. A gentle undercurrent of toasted oak and lemon curd carries through the finish, with echoes of candied ginger, and a distant floral lift.

Caol Ila 2011, Cask #312219

ABV: 52.4% RRP: £95.00

Aromas of sticky – sweet cola confectionery rise from the glass, entwined with dense red-fruit preserves and a hint of scorched caramel. The palate reveals Islay’s signature peat smoke, layered over indulgent, syrup-laden sweetness . Waves of jammy opulence and caramelised crust glide into a finish marked by lingering coastal smokiness.

Glencadam 2011, Cask #800224

ABV: 57.8% RRP: £80.00

An exuberant pour, bursting with tinned peaches, mango nectar, and apricot syrup. There’s lemon zest, too, alongside vanilla pod and golden honey. On the palate it’s chewy and mouth coating, with ripe stone fruits layered over soft toffee and a warming prickle of oak spice. Fresh and juicy throughout, it finishes with a satisfying echo of tropical fruit and sweet spice.

Glen Garioch 2011, Cask #8029

ABV: 55.1% RRP: £95.00

A brooding dram, opening with warm walnut skins, buttered raisin loaf, and a seam of dark chocolate. A flicker of struck match drifts through but stays well- behaved, before a palate which deepens into richer cocoa, raisins steeped in syrup, and a thread of Madagascan vanilla. The finish lingers with roasted nuts and bittersweet chocolate, tapering off into a satisfying glow.

Glenlossie 1975, Cask #5966

ABV: 44.6% RRP: £1,500.00

A style of whisky that has grown increasingly elusive over time . The nose opens on candle wax and beeswax polish, lifted by light florals, with a core of vibrant green, stone, and citrus fruits that remain remarkably alive. On the palate, the years are evident : it’s dense, oily and assured, with real structural presence . The finish unwinds slowly, fading through candied ginger into gently toasted malt. This is a whisky shaped not by an assertive cask, but by patience and restraint. Its calm, layered complexity reflects long, undisturbed ageing – a reminder that time, when trusted, has a way of rewarding those willing to wait.

GlenWyvis 2018, Cask #157

ABV: 58.1% RRP: £85.00

The nose opens with a medley of dried fruits, lifted by a cool whisper of menthol. On the palate, waves of dark chocolate intertwine with bright orange peel and the crunch of roasted nuts, all

anchored by Glen Wyvis ’ signature clean, cereal backbone . The cask has imparted fine-grained tannins to the dram that frame the flavours, adding structure without veering into austerity . The finish lingers, carrying spiced fruits and a delicate dusting of cocoa.

Lark 2016, Cask #CC21 ABV: 62.9%

RRP: £270.00

Our friends down under never cease to surprise, particularly in the depth of character their whiskies can achieve in such a short time in cask. The nose immediately intrigues with an unexpectedly mature depth, offering dried fruits, caramel, orange peel, dark chocolate, and ripe plum – notes reminiscent of a bold, sherry – driven malt, yet derived instead from full maturation in an Australian Tawny Port cask. The palate follows through with equal intent. There’s a firm initial grip, followed by a generous sweetness that underpins the richness. Caramel unfolds across succulent red fruits, while a measured wave of spice keeps the whisky’s decadent weight in check.

Longmorn 2011, Cask #263

ABV: 49.9% RRP: £95.00

A handsome dram, evocative of an older style of sherry – matured Scotches. The nose is redolent of polished antique wood, figs, and Medjool dates steeped in old Armagnac. Orange oil glints through the richness, lending lift to a palate layered with dark fruit compote, dusty cocoa powder, and the glow of well- seasoned oak. There’s a nostalgic depth to this whisky, nothing ostentatious, just quiet confidence and balance.

Paul John 2015, Cask #6329

ABV: 57.9% RRP: £195.00

This young Goan malt belies its years in cask, shaped by Scottish-sourced peat, Indian-grown barley, and rapid tropical maturation. Confident and richly expressive, it will feel comfortably familiar to lovers of Scotland’s smoky malts. A bellowing arrival of peat smoke rolls in first, wrapped around sweet malt and warming honey. Vanilla pods and baking spices follow, while flashes of green apple and marmalade brighten the edges. Beneath the smoke, hints of tropical fruit emerge, atop buttery shortbread. The finish lingers with ashy peat, vibrant fruit, and a final return of sweet honey.

Ruadh Mhor 2011, Cask #284

ABV: 60.6% RRP: £100.00

The nose opens with earthy peat, damp bracken, and scorched herbs. Beneath this, a gentle swell of wildflower honey and malted barley sweetness rises, brightened by crisp apple skin and roasted meats. On the palate, the drama deepens as charcoal embers and singed twigs sharpen the edges, the peat now resolute yet softened by a lingering sweetness. A distinctive dram that speaks proudly of its origin, anchored by a sweet backbone that calls you back for more.

Spirit of Yorkshire 2017, Cask #2231

ABV: 57.1% RRP: £125.00

A delightfully fruity dram from this cult Northern trailblazer, pot distilled, and rested for 9 years a short distance from the North Sea at Filey Bay. The nose opens boldly and wears its heart o n its sleeve,

with apricot skin, raspberry jam, orange oils and ripe pineapple. Peach flesh softens the edges, while beneath it run darker threads of honey, ginger and a light dusting of chocolate. It’s lively, expressive, just a touch flamboyant, but never flashy for its own sake . Cut with care, confident in just how much to reveal, and how to carry it well.

Tamdhu 2008, Cask #80000778

ABV: 61.2% RRP: £115.00

Sumptuous from the off, this Moscatel- driven Tamdhu brims with dense red fruits, underpinned by apricot conserve and ripe peach. A whisper of coconut waves through, while candied ginger pricks the palate with subtle heat. The distillate’s weight carries it all effortlessly, giving way to soft oak and a glowing, spiced warmth on the finish.

Teerenpeli 2014, Cask #11082014A ABV: 56.8%

RRP: £130.00

Treacle and muscovado sugar lead, carried on a sheen of polished oak. Christmas pudding follows next, ripe, spiced, and thick with dates. Dark chocolate then takes hold, lending a firm, bittersweet depth as the whisky broadens across the palate. A lingering finish brings dried fruit syrup, cocoa dust, and final nod of seasoned oak.

Thomson 2017, Cask #221

ABV: 52.2% RRP: £135.00

An intriguing dram from this Kiwi distillery, crafted with malt smoked over fragrant Manuka wood. The nose opens with a swirl of aromatic wood smoke, hints of frazzles, warm clove, and a whisper of mesquite. On the palate, waves of charred oak and savoury smoked meat mingle with bright lemongrass and a drizzle of golden honey. The finish lingers with a final flourish of that distinctive smokey profile, gently fading into sweet, mellow malt.

Thy 2016, Cask #67

ABV: 54.5% RRP: £165.00

This single malt was produced from peated Odyssey barley and matured in an ex-bourbon barrel before a short finishing period in an ex-oloroso hogshead. The nose opens with dried apricot, orange peel, chocolate, and fruit – salad sweets, all threaded with gentle, aromatic smoke. That soft smokiness carries onto an unctuous palate, layered with roasted herbs, savoury meat notes, and vanilla-caramel sweetness. The finish unfurls slowly, beginning with a soft wash of

caramel before deeper notes of toasted oak emerge.

Williamson 2010, Cask #875032

ABV: 56.0% RRP: £100.00

A distillate – driven dram, barely marked by its 15 years in oak, allowing Williamson’s modern style to sing in full voice . The nose brims with camphor, iodine and brine, lifted by seaweed and citrus peel through a veil of coal smoke. On the palate, smoked meats, green olives and a splash of seawater roll in, joined by a mineral whisper of chalk. A whisky deeply rooted in the place that birthed it, and a a fine study in coastal clarity and intensity.