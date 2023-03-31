Sazerac Master Distiller John Lunn unerwartet gestorben

Wie The Spirits Business berichtet, ist John Lunn, Master Distiller bei Sazerac, gestern unerwartet verstorben.

John Lunn kam von Diageo (über seinen Weggang berichteten wir hier) zu Popcorn Sutton Distilling (er begann dort 2015)Das Unternehmen wurde von Sazerac 2016 vor allem deswegen gekauft wurde (siehe hier), damit Lunn für Sazerac arbeiten konnte. Seitdem hat er dort als Master Distiller Whisky destilliert.

Sazerac veröffentlichte zu seinem Tod folgendes Statement:

“We will miss John’s friendship, knowledge, and most of all, his dry sense of humour. John always knew a subtle way to put a smile on our face while remaining a consummate professional.

“John imbued the qualities of integrity, trust, ethics and values.

“He will be dearly missed by the distilling community and his Sazerac family. Funeral arrangements for John are pending.

“John’s legacy will live on in the marvellous whiskeys that he and Allisa have created.”