Freitag, 31. März 2023, 18:04:30
Suche auf Seite
HintergrundUSA

Sazerac Master Distiller John Lunn unerwartet gestorben

Lunn kam über Diageo und Popcorn Sutton Distilling zu Sazerac und war dort seit 2016 als Master Distiller tätig

Wie The Spirits Business berichtet, ist John Lunn, Master Distiller bei Sazerac, gestern unerwartet verstorben.

John Lunn kam von Diageo (über seinen Weggang berichteten wir hier) zu Popcorn Sutton Distilling (er begann dort 2015)Das Unternehmen wurde von Sazerac 2016 vor allem deswegen gekauft wurde (siehe hier), damit Lunn für Sazerac arbeiten konnte. Seitdem hat er dort als Master Distiller Whisky destilliert.

Sazerac veröffentlichte zu seinem Tod folgendes Statement:

“We will miss John’s friendship, knowledge, and most of all, his dry sense of humour. John always knew a subtle way to put a smile on our face while remaining a consummate professional.

“John imbued the qualities of integrity, trust, ethics and values.

“He will be dearly missed by the distilling community and his Sazerac family. Funeral arrangements for John are pending.

“John’s legacy will live on in the marvellous whiskeys that he and Allisa have created.”

Unser Beileid gilt Familie und Freunden.

Vorheriger Artikel
Bernard Walsh von Walsh Whiskey in die Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame aufgenommen
Nächster Artikel
TTB Neuheiten: Talisker 46yo Prima & Ultima, Loch Lomond 47yo

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2023 Whiskyexperts GmbH