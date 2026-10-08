Leider nur in den USA: Bruichladdich veröffentlicht die zweite Ausgabe von The Laddie Rye

Manchmal sieht man als Whiskyfreund etwas neidisch in den USA – nämlich dann, wenn man dort eine Abfüllung sieht, die man gerne auch in Europa in den Geschäften finden möchte. So zum Beispiel die zweite Ausgabe des The Laddie Rye, ein Rye-Whisky mit sechs Jahren, der von der Islay-Brennerei Bruichladdich ausschließlich mit Roggen und gemälzter Gerste (für den Start der Fermentation) von Islay produziert wurde. Und leider auch ausschließlich für den amerikanischen Markt. Die letztjährige Erstausgabe, die wir für Sie im Januar 2025 entdeckt hatten, war ein Siebenjähriger – und auch nur für die USA gedacht. Und unsere Hoffnung, die wir beim Auftauchen der Etiketten der zweiten Auflage in der TTB-Datenbank diesen Juni äußerten, er könnte diesmal eventuell für Europa sein, hat sich leider nicht erfüllt.

Warum wir darüber berichten, wenn er doch nicht bei uns zu haben ist? Naja, hartgesottene Laddie-Fans könnten ja versuchen wollen, ihn sich von dort zu besorgen. Und alle anderen erfeuen sich vielleicht am Wissen genauso wie am Geschmack…

Hier die Presseaussendung dazu:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

BRUICHLADDICH INTRODUCES THE SECOND EXPRESSION OF THE LADDIE RYE, EXCLUSIVELY IN THE U.S.

The 2026 expression of The Laddie Rye is now available in the U.S. Distilled using locally grown Islay rye and Islay malting barley from the Bruichladdich Distillery’s Hebridean home

Beyond exceptional flavor, The Laddie Rye champions regenerative agriculture and soil health, aligning with the B Corp certified distillery’s mission to balance profit, purpose and planet

The latest release coincides with Bruichladdich Distillery’s 25th anniversary, celebrating over two decades of progressive whisky-making

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Following the success of The Laddie Rye’s U.S. debut in 2025, Bruichladdich announces the launch of the second expression of its Islay-grown rye whisky. Exclusively available in the United States, the latest release is distilled using locally grown rye and Islay malting barley, harvested within an 11-mile radius of the Hebridean distillery.

Aged for six years, ultra-high provenance and fully traceable from farm to bottle, every drop of The Laddie Rye has been harvested, distilled, matured and bottled on its island home. As a rotational crop, rye helps diversify the soil and reduce the need for agrochemicals, supporting regenerative agriculture and long-term soil health. Bruichladdich has worked with local farming partner Andrew Jones of Coull Farm since 2017 to cultivate the climate-resilient crop and is currently the only distillery on Islay producing a rye whisky.

Distilled from a single-farm 2019 harvest and bottled at 50% ABV, The Laddie Rye was matured in a combination of first-fill bourbon barrels and second-fill American Virgin Oak casks. A selection of bourbon barrels was returned to the cooperage to be de-charred and re-charred, breathing new life into the wood and adding a distinct undercurrent of smoldering, toasted oak to the whisky.

„We really leaned into experimentation and interesting wood types when it came to this release,“

said Bruichladdich Master Blender, Adam Hannett.

„The de-char/re-char of the ex-bourbon barrels adds depth and complexity, bringing immense wood spice and a robust leathery oak character that beautifully complements the earthiness of the Islay-grown rye. „Armed with knowledge from the inaugural rye expression, our mashmen were able to extract even more from the grain this time around. Still true to Bruichladdich’s signature elegant, citrus character, The Laddie Rye takes the spirit in a new direction – resulting in a refined, layered and earthy expression. It’s a whisky about place, authenticity and a true celebration of our raw ingredients.“

Viscous, aromatic spice, crushed cloves and toasted coconut open on the nose. The influence of the island-grown rye comes to the forefront with dark licorice root, peppery heat and aniseed on the palate, enhanced with the toasted oak character from the re-charred barrels. Soft honeyed fruit, caramel and warm citrus notes bring balance and brightness, while a hint of coastal sea air lingers on the finish.

Since the distillery’s resurrection in 2001, Bruichladdich has championed diverse cereal growing in an effort to reconnect whisky with its essential raw ingredient. Now 25 years on, the distillery has built a vast cereal growing program, exploring organic, biodynamic and regenerative farming methods, ancient barley varietals and Islay-grown grains.

Today, Bruichladdich works with 19 farming partners across Islay to cultivate more than 50% of the malting barley used in its total production. The Laddie Rye is crafted with a distinct mash bill that features a combination of both Islay grown rye and malting barley.

Coinciding with the distillery’s 25th anniversary, the release of this latest expression of The Laddie Rye is a testament to Bruichladdich’s unwavering commitment to balance people, profit and planet. The distillery was the first Scotch whisky company in the world to achieve B Corp certification in 2020 and continues to use its business as a force for good.

The Laddie Rye, priced at $59.99, is exclusively available for purchase in the United States at us.bruichladdich.com and at selected specialist retailers.

Flavor profile:

Nose: Crushed cloves, aniseed and licorice balanced with vanilla, caramel and toasted coconut.

Palate: Peppery spice, clove, nutmeg, soft caramel, orchard fruits and smoldering oak.

Finish: Earthy rye intertwines with warm oak spice, fading to honeyed fruit and bright citrus.

For more information on The Laddie Rye and Bruichladdich Distillery, visit us.bruichladdich.com.