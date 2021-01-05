PR: Heaven Hill Distillery füllt Fass Nr. 9.000.000

Über einen Meilenstein in der Produktion informiert die Heaven Hill Distillery aus Kentucky in einer Presseaussendung: Dort hat man, als Besitzer des zweitgrößten Fassbestandes an Bourbon Whisky, vor kurzem das neunmillionste Fass abgefüllt, und zwar noch vor dem Jahreswechsel, am 30. Dezember 2020.

Ein Bild des Fasses und mehr Infos zu diesem Ereignis sowie der Geschichte der Brennerei, die momentan mehr als 1,8 Millionen Fässer in 63 Lagerhäusern reifen lässt, finden Sie nachstehend:

Heaven Hill Distillery Fills Nine Millionth Barrel of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

BARDSTOWN, Ky. – Heaven Hill Distillery, the world’s second-largest holder of aging Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, today filled its nine millionth Bourbon barrel. Heaven Hill is the only local, independent, family-owned and operated company to reach this historic benchmark.

“In a year defined by teamwork and perseverance, today we celebrate another historic Heaven Hill milestone as we fill the nine millionth barrel of Bourbon,” said Max L. Shapira, President, Heaven Hill. “This nine millionth barrel, a rare achievement in the industry, is a testament to Heaven Hill’s commitment to quality and consistency since 1935.”

The milestone wraps up a banner year of Heaven Hill’s continued investment in the future of American Whiskey. Now aging more than 1.8 million barrels across 63 warehouses, Heaven Hill’s Bernheim distillery produces 1,300 barrels per day as the largest single-site Bourbon distillery in American Whiskey. The new Bourbon Heritage Center tasting rooms and retail store were completed and a grand opening of the entire new center is on track for early summer 2021. The launch of Larceny Barrel Proof, Elijah Straight Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel and Parker’s Heritage Collection 10-Year-Old Heavy Char showcased the depth of premium innovation across diverse portfolio of award-winning mashbills. Recognized by industry professionals and consumers alike, the award season culminated with Larceny Barrel Proof Bourbon named as Whisky Advocate’s 2020 Whisky of the Year, the second Whisky of the Year for Heaven Hill Distillery in the past four years.

The nine millionth barrel will be put up to age in Rickhouse Y, where it will be displayed amongst Heaven Hill’s other milestone barrels.