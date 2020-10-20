Dienstag, 20. Oktober 2020, 20:55:03
PR: Neu – The Irishman Founder’s Reserve Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish

Neun Schlüsselmärkte werden damit beliefert - in Europa sind das neben Irland allerdings nur Belgien und Holland

Walsh Whiskey aus Irland bringt einen neuen The Irishman Founder’s Reserve auf den Markt, und es ist der erste in der Reihe, der – passend zur nahenden Weihnachtszeit – ein Finish im Oloroso-Fass erhalten hat. Insgesamt neun Fässer ergeben eine Ausbeute von etwas über 8000 Flaschen, abgefüllt mit 46% vol., und die werden über neun Schlüsselmärkte weltweit verteilt. Kostenpunkt: In etwa 75 Euro.

Ob es den Whiskey auch in Deutschland geben wird, versuchen wir gerade zu eruieren und werden den Artikel dann dementsprechend aktualisieren. Update: In Europa wird dieser Whisky nur in Belgien und Holland erhältlich sein, auch UK ist diesmal außen vor,

Hier einmal die Aussendung von Walsh Whiskey, die den neuen The Irishman Founder’s Reserve Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish präsentiert:

The Irishman Founder’s Reserve Gets Sherry for Merry Christmas

9 Casks to be shared worldwide across select markets, including USA, Canada, Russia and Ireland

Carlow, Ireland – 20 October 2020: As noses begin to tingle with the smell of dried fruit, cinnamon and spices in markets and kitchens,Walsh Whiskey announce the timely release of an exclusive, limited-edition release of The Irishman Founder’s Reserve – Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish to ease you through the festive season.  It is the first time The Irishman Founder’s Reserve, a rare blend ofSingle Malt &Single Pot Still premium whiskeys, has been finished in Oloroso sherry casks. Previous limited-edition finishes have seen Florio Marsala and Chairman’s Reserve Rum cask finishes.

The Irishman Founder’s Reserve – Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish is triple-distilled entirely in copper pots and aged in American Oak Bourbon Barrels before being finished in Oloroso casks for an additional 12 months and bottled at 46% ABV. The release is limited to just 9 sherry butts, which will yield just over 8,000 bottles. The casks are being distributed to a limited number of markets including the USA, Canada, Russia, Ireland, and a select number of other key regions. The recommended retail price is $99.99 / €75.

Announcing the limited-edition release, Bernard Walsh, creator of The Irishman range of whiskeys and Managing Director of Walsh Whiskey, said:

“This decadent Oloroso sherry finish to Founder’s Reserve, which is our original whiskey, combines to deliver Christmas in a bottle. It is meant to be a treat to accompany the rich baking and cooking of the festive season, and of course to either reflect on the day or to share with your nearest and dearest. I hope you will join me in savouring a tasocan (‘tash-cawn’/ dram) of this limited edition over the Winter months.”

About: The Irishman Founder’s Reserve – Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish

Unique blend of Single Malt & Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

46% ABV

An exclusive, limited release of just 9 casks worldwide

Triple Distilled

Aged in American Oak Bourbon Barrels

100% distilled in Copper Pot Stills

Finished for an additional 12 months in sumptuous Oloroso Sherry butts

RRP: $99.99 / €75

Tasting Notes: The Irishman Founder’s Reserve – Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish

Nose

Nutty Oloroso Sherry notes mingle with the delicate aromas of dried fruit, tangerine and dark chocolate.

Taste

Hints of toasted oak and velvet spice add a sumptuous warmth to this powerfully complex expression.

Finish

A truly unforgettable dram.

