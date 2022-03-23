The Irish Man Vintage Cask 14th Edition 2022 ist erschienen

Aus Irland von Walsh Whiskey haben wir die Information erhalten, dass der The Irish Man Vintage Cask 14th Edition 2022 ab sofort erhältlich ist. 6100 Flaschen davon sind mit 54,9% vol. abgefüllt worden, und kommen zum empfohlenen Verkaufspreis von 130 Euro pro Flasche (für Irland) in den weltweiten Handel.

Was es über diesen dreifach destillierten Irish Single Malt in Fassstärke zu sagen gibt, hier in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Walsh Whiskey Releases the 2022/ 14th Edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask

14th Release of rare, super-premium cask strength (54.9% ABV) whiskey limited to 6,100 bottles worldwide (1,200 bottles USA & 4,900 bottles RoW).

Latest edition unveiled in new livery for The Irishman portfolio, which has now been rolled out across the full range – The Harvest, Caribbean Cask Finish, Single Malt, 12-Year-Old Single Malt, 17-Year-Old Single Malt & The Irishman Vintage Cask.

Carlow, Ireland – 23 March 2022: Walsh Whiskey has released the 2022 vintage of The Irishman Vintage Cask, a rare cask strength Irish whiskey expression. This year’s vintage is limited to 6,100 bottles worldwide, with 1,200 bottles (25.4 U.S. Fl. Oz./ 750 ml) assigned to the United States and 4,900 bottles (23.7 U.S. Fl. Oz./ 700 ml) for the Rest of the World. The 2022 vintage is the 14th release since 2008, when it became the first triple-distilled Cask Strength Irish whiskey released in over half a century.

The Irishman 2022 Vintage Cask is a renowned blend of triple distilled aged Single Malt and aged Single Pot Still whiskey. The exceptional casks used for this annual vintage are hand-selected by The Irishman’s founder Bernard Walsh. There’s a new limited release every year, so you’ll never experience the same whiskey twice. The 2022 vintage is non chill-filtered and bottled at 54.9% ABV. The recommended retail price is €130/ US$140.

Describing the 14th edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask, Bernard Walsh said:

“The Irishman Cask Strength series is an annual celebration of one of Irish Whiskey’s greatest traditions. A revival, brought back by The Irishman in 2008, that helps to showcase a style of whiskey from the heart of Irish whiskey’s golden era. The 2022 vintage of The Irishman Vintage Cask is a whiskey full of true strength of character, fortitude, depth and body, but with a surprising mellowness that ripples on the tongue.”

The Irishman Vintage Cask 2022 is available in Travel Retail and selected countries globally, and now comes in a stunning double-doored presentation case.

The full range of The Irishman super-premium whiskeys is now available in the redesigned packaging, which was announced earlier this year. The new livery has been extended to The Irishman – Caribbean Cask Finish, The Irishman 12-Year-Old Single Malt and The Irishman 17-Year-Old Single Malt, alongside The Irishman – Vintage Cask 2022. The new branding first appeared on The Irishman – The Harvest and The Irishman – Single Malt, which were launched in early February.

Stockists and distributors of The Irishman internationally can be identified through the new search function on the website – Buy | Writers‘ Tears | The Irishman Premium Irish Whiskeys (walshwhiskey.com)

Tasting Notes to the 2022/14th Edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask

Nose: Green fruits: apple and pear; decadent spices of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.

Taste: Sweet apple blossom, wild honeycomb and nutty spice.

Finish: Walnut, chocolate and toasted oak.

About The Irishman Portfolio:

The Irishman portfolio is single malt focused – whether championed in pure expressions or blends. Every one is a true original, triple distilled to leave a lasting impression.

A tip of the hat to Ireland’s Golden Era of Irish Whiskey in the 19th century. Learning from the past to create the future. Redefining Irish Single Malts. Single Malt – that’s The Irishman’s heart.

The Irishman is distributed worldwide in over 50 countries and has six core expressions (The Harvest; Single Malt; Caribbean Rum Cask; 12-Year-Old Single Malt; 17-Year-Old Single Malt & the Vintage Cask) and three limited-edition special cask finishes.