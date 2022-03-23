Kamiki und Umiki Whiskys aus Japan gewinnen Auszeichnungen bei Wettbewerben

Auszeichnungen beim Roma Whisky Festival und in Los Angeles für den Kamiki Japanese Whisky und zwei für den Umiki Whisky bei den Women’s Wine & Spirits Awards – das ist die Bilanz der beiden Marken von Yoshino Spirits in Osaka. Man freut sich, wir freuen uns mit und bringen hier die beiden Pressemitteilungen, die man uns dazu gesendet hat, in einer Zusammenfassung für Sie:

Awards for Kamiki Whisky and Umiki Whisky

We are so proud to share that KAMIKI – “THE FIRST WHISKY BRAND IN THE WORLD WITH JAPANESE CEDAR CASK FINISH” is awarded with 2 new Medals in 2022!

Kamiki Original Blended Malt Whisky is awarded with ‘’GOLD’’ Medal from Los Angeles Invitational Wine & Spirits Challenge and Kamiki Intense was awarded “BEST WORLD WHISKY-II” at Roma Whisky Festival.

Umiki Whisky is awarded with “DOUBLE GOLD” Medal and ‘’Whisky of the Year 2022’’ at the WWSA (Women’s Wine & Spirits Awards) which is the World’s most important wine & spirit competition judged by women Buyers.

About Kamiki Whisky

“THE FIRST WHISKY BRAND IN THE WORLD WITH JAPANESE CEDAR CASK FINISH”

Kamiki is a new expression super premium Japanese Whisky with a unique second maturation technique, blend is rested for a second time in Yoshino Sugi –Japanese Cedar- casks to capture a perfectly smooth taste, a scent of sandalwood on the nose and a zest of green tea in the finish.

For further information please visit www.kamikiwhisky.com

About Umiki Whisky

“Ocean Fused Whisky From The Heart of Japanese Pine”

UMIKI is “World’s first Japanese Pine barrel aged” and “World’s first ocean water fused whisky brand” that uses only renewable water source for blending” This sustainable process brings an exceptional smoothness with sea-breeze on the nose, rounded floral taste on the palate and a soothing freshness in the finish to UMIKI.

For further information please visit: www.umikiwhisky.com

About Los Angeles Invitational Wine & Spirits Challenge

The Los Angeles Invitational Wine & Spirits Challenge was established, in conjunction with LA beverage professionals to highlight the best of the best wine & spirits producers in the world. The mission is to introduce those elite producers to the Southern California market of consumers, one of the largest in the country. Winning producers will be featured in a robust LA Times promotional campaign targeting wine, spirits and food enthusiasts in the LA region. Media Sponsor is Los Angeles Times.

About Women’s Wine & Spirits Awards

World’s most influential Female Buyers and Hoteliers Judge the Women’s Wine & Spirits Awards – the Most Important Wine & Spirits Awards Judged by Women Buyers.

About Yoshino Spirits Co.

Yoshino Spirits (headquarters located in Osaka) is a private company exporting finest whisky, wine and spirits brands from Japan to the world placing the highest priority on building relationships of trust between domestic manufacturers and customers all over the world.

For more information, please visit www.yoshinospirits.com