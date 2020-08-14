Freitag, 14. August 2020, 10:45:49
PR: Kamiki Original Whisky gewinnt zwei Silbermedaillen

Der in Fässern aus Zedernholz gefinishte japanische Whisky hat damit insgesamt schon neun Auszeichnungen errungen

Der auch in Deutschland erhältliche Kamiki Whisky hat bei zwei internationalen Wettbewerben jeweils eine Silbermedaille erhalten – bei den World Whisky Masters 2020 von The Spirit Business, und bei der London Spirits Competition 2020.

Wir haben dazu vom Unternehmen aus Osaka eine kurze Pressemitteilung erhalten, die wir natürlich gerne mit Ihnen teilen:

Kamiki Original Whisky is awarded with “2 SILVER MEDALS”

Osaka, JAPAN, 01th August 2020 – Kamiki Whisky was awarded with the “SILVER” medal at the The World Whisky Master 2020 competition and one more “SILVER” Medal at the London Spirits Competition 2020– these are one of the world’s most progressive international spirits competitions.

About Kamiki Whisky:

Kamiki is a new expression super premium Japanese Whisky with a unique second maturation technique, blend is rested for a second time in Yoshino Sugi –Japanese Cedar- casks to capture a perfectly smooth taste, a scent of sandalwood on the nose and a zest of green tea in the finish

Kamiki Original Whisky has already won 9 awards. Kamiki is: “THE FIRST WHISKY IN THE WORLD WITH JAPANESE CEDAR CASK FINISH” – www.kamikiwhisky.com

About The World Whisky Masters 2020:

In July 2020, The Spirits Business organized The World Whisky Masters competition in a drive to find and reward the finest World Whisky brands on the world stage.
www.thespiritsbusiness.com

About The London Spirits Competition 2020:

The London Spirits Competition looks to recognise, reward and help promote spirits brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific spirits drinker.
www.londonspiritscompetition.com

